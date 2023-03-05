"Not what I can control" - Chelsea and Manchester United target comments on possible £50 million move

Romeo Lavia has refused to be drawn into transfer talks amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. The Southampton star could also move back to Manchester City, who have a buy-back clause in his contract.

Southampton signed Lavia last summer, and Chelsea immediately moved to sign the midfielder right before the deadline for £50 million. Their bid was rejected, though, and the same was repeated in the January window.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Lavia said that he has not been reading the transfer reports linking him with a move away from St Mary's. The Chelsea and Manchester United target said:

"I don't read it because I just don't think about it. I just enjoy my football and focus on what we have to do as a club. Whatever is outside, it is not what I can control, so I don't pay attention to that. Football, with how it goes, it goes so fast. One moment you can be in the headlines and the next, you're not. So the only thing to do is just be neutral, don't think about it and get your head down and work."

Chelsea and Manchester United target learning faster than others - Theo Walcott

Theo Walcott has heaped praise on his Southampton teammate Romeo Lavia, saying that the youngster is learning faster than others. He added that the youngster is playing like someone who has experience of over 200 top-flight games.

On talkSPORT, Walcott said:

"I'm a big fan (of Lavia). He's obviously had a few injuries, but he's coming back. He's young; he's 18/19 when he's off the field, but when he's on the field, it's mad. It's like he's played over 200 games in the Premier League; that's how much I rate him."

Walcott added:

"You probably know that watching us, 'he should make that run or make that pass', it's not as straightforward as that, but when I watch him, I'm like 'you look way above your age right now'. They are all learning, but in particular, he's learning quicker than normal, I would say."

Manchester United and Chelsea face competition from Arsenal for Lavia, but the main issue would be the £40 million buyback clause City have in his contract.

