"Not just the Liverpool and Manchester City fixtures" – Martin Keown warns Arsenal about 2 horrible games that could define Premier League title race

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has issued a warning to his former club, stating that Chelsea and West Ham United will be tough opponents.

The Gunners are currently atop the 2022-23 Premier League table with 69 points from 28 matches. However, reigning champions Manchester City have a game in hand and can still reduce the gap to five points.

Apart from locking horns with City and Liverpool in their last 10 games, the north London outfit are also scheduled to face Chelsea and West Ham in the upcoming two months. Mikel Arteta's side are set to travel to take on the Hammers on April 16 and host the Blues on April 29.

Speaking on the BBC, Keown asserted that Arsenal are in for a couple of tough games against Chelsea and West Ham next month. He said:

"It's not just the Liverpool and Manchester City fixtures that stand out for me as being tough in Arsenal's run-in this campaign. The upcoming games against Chelsea and West Ham will be horrible too.

"Neither of those teams are having great seasons but they know that they could stop the Gunners from winning the title. Whatever else they are playing for, that is all the incentive they need."

Chelsea are currently languishing in 10th place in the Premier League table with 38 points from 27 matches. Graham Potter's side are on a sub-par run of form, having registered just two wins in their last eight games.

Meanwhile, West Ham are in 18th spot with 24 points from 26 matches.

The Gunners are next scheduled to host relegation-threatened Leeds United in their Premier League home encounter on Saturday (April 1).

Martin Keown comments on Arsenal's fine London derby form in the ongoing season

When asked for his opinion on Arsenal becoming the first side to win as many as nine London derbies in a season, Martin Keown replied:

"Yes, there are more derbies than usual this year, but you cannot underestimate how difficult those games are. That makes things harder for them, not easier. I know from playing in them that it is not just the north London derby with Tottenham that is fiercely contested. You have rivals from the east, west and south too."

Sharing his thoughts on London derbies, Keown continued:

"It means a hell of a lot for them and they are always waiting for their opportunity, especially in a season where Arsenal are getting lots of plaudits. This season, almost a third of their league games – 12 out of the 38 – are derbies, which is a huge chunk. It makes it relentless, because there is always one on the horizon."

