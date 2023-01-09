"Not too late to apply for Love Island" - Chelsea fans destroy '2 hideous twins' for their horrendous performances in 4-0 Manchester City thrashing 

Chelsea fans on Twitter slammed Kai Havertz and Mason Mount for their hapless performances against Manchester City in the FA Cup third-round clash on Sunday, January 8. The Blues suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss as Riyad Mahrez scored a brace and Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden each bagged a goal.
Havertz and Mount started in attack for the Blues. However, both players were subpar and failed to come up with any substantial threat to the opposition's goal.
The game was similar to the duo's form this season. Both players have failed to get a grip on proceedings this campaign.
Havertz, formerly of Bayer Leverkusen, has scored five goals and has provided one assist in 24 games in all competitions for the blues this season.
Mount has scored three goals and has provided six assists in 24 games across competitions this campaign.
The loss to Manchester City ended any realistic chance of winning silverware for the Blues this season. While they are still in the UEFA Champions League and will play Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16 of the competition, given Potter's side's form, it's highly unlikely they will win the tournament. They are a lowly 10th in the league.
Fans slammed the duo for their horrendous performances. Few claimed Mount needs to make drastic improvements as he is looking for a better contract.
Others ridiculed Havertz for his blatant handball. A few even claimed that the German should be sold in the summer.
Here are some of the best reactions from Chelsea fans as they slammed Mason Mount and Kai Havertz on Twitter after the game against Manchester City:
Chelsea manager Graham Potter reacts after defeat against Manchester City
Chelsea fans chanted Thomas Tuchel's name during the away loss against Manchester City. Graham Potter replaced the German manager earlier this season.
When asked if he could get the fans back on his side, Potter said after the Manchester City defeat (via Football.London):
"It’s always challenging in the Premier League and it’s always challenging here. I understand their frustration and I understand when you look at results and the team performance today that it is far away from Manchester City. That’s clear.
"We have to focus on the next day, the next match. We play on Thursday and it’s an important game for us. We need to stay together as group, support each other, and I’m sure we will get the support of the supporters when we see good performances and results.”
Chelsea will next take on seventh-placed Fulham away on January 12.