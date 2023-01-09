"Not too late to apply for Love Island" - Chelsea fans destroy '2 hideous twins' for their horrendous performances in 4-0 Manchester City thrashing 

Chelsea fans on Twitter slammed Kai Havertz and Mason Mount for their hapless performances against Manchester City in the FA Cup third-round clash on Sunday, January 8. The Blues suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss as Riyad Mahrez scored a brace and Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden each bagged a goal.

Havertz and Mount started in attack for the Blues. However, both players were subpar and failed to come up with any substantial threat to the opposition's goal.

The game was similar to the duo's form this season. Both players have failed to get a grip on proceedings this campaign.

Havertz, formerly of Bayer Leverkusen, has scored five goals and has provided one assist in 24 games in all competitions for the blues this season.

Mount has scored three goals and has provided six assists in 24 games across competitions this campaign.

The loss to Manchester City ended any realistic chance of winning silverware for the Blues this season. While they are still in the UEFA Champions League and will play Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16 of the competition, given Potter's side's form, it's highly unlikely they will win the tournament. They are a lowly 10th in the league.

Fans slammed the duo for their horrendous performances. Few claimed Mount needs to make drastic improvements as he is looking for a better contract.

Others ridiculed Havertz for his blatant handball. A few even claimed that the German should be sold in the summer.

Here are some of the best reactions from Chelsea fans as they slammed Mason Mount and Kai Havertz on Twitter after the game against Manchester City:

Raf @CFCRaf2 Mount and Havertz 2 hideous twins Mount and Havertz 2 hideous twins

Raf @CFCRaf2 Potter needs to play Mount and Gallagher further out wide next game, preferably outside the stadium. Potter needs to play Mount and Gallagher further out wide next game, preferably outside the stadium.

𝐈𝐛𝐳𝐲 @IbzSpeaks Mason Mount, it’s not too late to apply for Love Island Mason Mount, it’s not too late to apply for Love Island https://t.co/8uuwtG168N

Raf @CFCRaf2 Mason Mount dropping fat stinkers weekly and asking for 300k a week Mason Mount dropping fat stinkers weekly and asking for 300k a week https://t.co/8LzLuMrLkP

R 🪁🇦🇷 @Re7ceRevivaI Datro asking for a through ball from Mount, fella you don’t know what you got yourself into Datro asking for a through ball from Mount, fella you don’t know what you got yourself into

Will @willreyner Mount really needs to improve if he’s demanding Reece level money. Mount really needs to improve if he’s demanding Reece level money.

Johyan @JohyanCruyff Havertz, Mount, Jorginho & Chalobah are dropping the stinkers of all stinkers here, horrendous Havertz, Mount, Jorginho & Chalobah are dropping the stinkers of all stinkers here, horrendous

Pys @CFCPys Havertz needs to be sold in the summer Havertz needs to be sold in the summer

Chelsea manager Graham Potter reacts after defeat against Manchester City

Manchester City v Chelsea: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Chelsea fans chanted Thomas Tuchel's name during the away loss against Manchester City. Graham Potter replaced the German manager earlier this season.

When asked if he could get the fans back on his side, Potter said after the Manchester City defeat (via Football.London):

"It’s always challenging in the Premier League and it’s always challenging here. I understand their frustration and I understand when you look at results and the team performance today that it is far away from Manchester City. That’s clear.

"We have to focus on the next day, the next match. We play on Thursday and it’s an important game for us. We need to stay together as group, support each other, and I’m sure we will get the support of the supporters when we see good performances and results.”

Chelsea will next take on seventh-placed Fulham away on January 12.

