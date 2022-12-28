"Not the main man anymore" - Tony Pulis says Chelsea player will not be a regular starter under Graham Potter

Former Crystal Palace manager Tony Pulis believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be a squad player under Graham Potter for Chelsea.

Pulis spoke to Amazon Prime after the Blues' 2-0 win over Bournemouth on December 27.

The Welshman touched on the need for the top four hopefuls to have depth:

“When you are perceived to be a top-four Premier League club, you need depth."

He continued by suggesting that Chelsea had signed Aubameyang as cover rather than being a protagonist for the side:

“I really do think they bought Aubameyang as cover more than anything else. He has gone from being that good to dropping just over the top of the hill now."

Pulis does believe Aubameyang can still have an impact for Potter's side, but that it will likely be in a bit-part role:

"He will come on and score goals. I’m sure he’ll add something during the season, but he’s not the main man anymore.”

Aubameyang joined Chelsea from Barcelona on transfer deadline day during the summer for £10 million.

The Gabonese striker was signed while his former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel was still in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

The German coach lost his job just three days after overseeing the 33-year-old's debut for the club in a demoralizing 1-0 defeat to Dynamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Potter succeeded Tuchel the same week, and Aubameyang made a promising start to life under the English tactician, scoring three goals in four games in charge.

However, he has fallen off the boil and managed a total of just three goals and one assist in 13 appearances since arriving from the Nou Camp.

He was handed just eight minutes of action in the win over Bournemouth, and his game time may be at risk.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is a target for Newcastle United

Jorginho is being linked with a move to St James' Park.

Chelsea's Jorginho becomes a free agent at the end of the season and could be in line for a surprise switch to Newcastle.

Reports claim that the Magpies are the latest side eyeing a move for the Italian as he comes into the last months of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wants to add experience to his squad that are eager to secure Champions League qualification.

Howe's men sit second in the Premier League, and their top-four hopes are becoming more of a reality each week.

Jorginho has made 20 appearances this season, scoring three goals.

The 31-year-old has been at the pivot of the Blues' midfield for several years, winning the Champions League and the Europa League.

