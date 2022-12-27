Surprise Premier League club identify Jorginho as transfer target amid Chelsea contract uncertainty: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a surprise move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. The Italian will be a free agent at the end of the season if he does not pen a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, Eddie Howe's side are the latest to show interest in signing Jorginho. The Magpies are on a roll this season and are looking to add experienced players to the squad.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Chelsea star Jorginho jokingly walks out of interview after being questioned on his future trib.al/wThHsuH Chelsea star Jorginho jokingly walks out of interview after being questioned on his future trib.al/wThHsuH

Chelsea are yet to agree on a new deal with Jorginho, whose contract ends at the end of the season. The Blues are yet to plan on their succession play for their midfield and could be without the Italian and N'Golo Kante next season.

Jorginho has played 209 games for the west Londoners since joining from Napoli in 2018.

Newcastle United have been flying high in the league this season and are aiming to make it to the UEFA Champions League next season. Howe's side are second in the table right now but have played two more games than leaders Arsenal and third-placed Manchester City.

Jorginho not focues on Chelsea contract

Jorginho spoke to talkSPORT earlier this month and claimed that he was only working on getting back on the pitch for Chelsea. The Italian midfielder added that he did not want to distract from the main focus, which was getting the three points against Bournemouth.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



talksport.com/football/12837… Jorginho says it was 'tough' to watch World Cup after Italy failed to qualify Jorginho says it was 'tough' to watch World Cup after Italy failed to qualifytalksport.com/football/12837…

He said:

"Of course I do, I love Chełsea. But this is a thing I'm not going to think about now. I need to think about winning games. Otherwise it's a problem. I'll focus game by game and then we'll see what's going to happen. But my mind is on Chełsea now and trying to win as many games as possible."

When pushed by talkSPORT host Jim White to give an answer on the future, Jorginho refused to budge and added:

"Maybe I am, you don't know me! Maybe I don't think now and I just think about the game on the 27th."

Chelsea are ninth in the table right now and are 16 points behind league leaders Arsenal. The Blues went winless in their last five league matches before the season was paused for the FIFA World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes