"Not many better in the world than him for that" – Liverpool boss Arne Slot names quality that stands out in Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has hailed Reds midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai for his versatility and claimed that the Hungarian relished a good pre-season ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Szoboszlai, 24, played a crucial role in his team's Premier League title victory last season. However, he is expected to play a rotational role for the Reds this season following the arrival of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

As a result, the former RB Leipzig attacking midfielder has been seen operating as both a number 10 and a number six in Liverpool's pre-season games. He provided an assist in the FA Community Shield against Crystal Palace last Sunday, building on his fine momentum.

Ahead of Liverpool's 2025-26 Premier League home opener against Bournemouth on Friday (August 15), Slot was asked to provide his two cents on Szoboszlai. He replied (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"He can play both roles very well. There are things that he can improve but what stands out with Szoboszlai is how he presses, not many better in the world than him for that. He can find spaces as a 10. Maybe the end product with through balls and if he plays behind the ball, he needs to adjust but he's had a good pre-season."

Last term, Szoboszlai started 40 of his 49 appearances across competitions for the Reds. He scored eight goals and laid out nine assists in 3,429 minutes of action.

Arne Slot lauds new Liverpool signing

Asked about Florian Wirtz, Arne Slot responded to reporters (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"He might be young but he's already won a lot, so I don't think we can see him as a young player but he is experienced, I don't see him as that. He has won the Bundesliga, plays for Germany and his mentality is his biggest strength, which says a lot because you see him play and you think: 'Are you serious!?' He doesn't get distracted by transfer fee."

Slot, who helped the Reds lift their 20th league title earlier this year, continued:

"Good players always find a way to play good football. In videos and training ground, he needs to understand what we want. We want to be intense, Xabi Alonso tried to bring him in positions we want to but it's true he has to adjust to England, intensity and his new team-mates but if you saw the games it went quite well. Better than expected and we already expected a lot."

Wirtz, 22, reportedly rejected Manchester City and Bayern Munich to join the Reds in a potential £116 million deal earlier this July. His deal is set to expire in 2030.

The Germany international has provided an assist in one game for his new club.

About the author Debkalpa Banerjee Debkalpa is a journalist who covers European football at Sportskeeda. He is a PGD holder from the Asian College of Journalism, has interviewed Emile Heskey and Jason McAteer, ideated a six-part IE feature series titled 'India's New Hopes', and tried to shine a light on mental health in football involving a Bengaluru FC initiative. He has strong journalism skills along with a good understanding of SEO. In his spare time, he stays up all night following Liverpool FC. Know More