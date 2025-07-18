“Not with the Palmer shirt” - Fan reveals hilarious Alexander-Arnold claim as ex-Liverpool star jokingly denies photo due to Chelsea hero’s shirt

Former Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly joked that he was not going to give an autograph to a fan because he was wearing the shirt of Chelsea star Cole Palmer. The Englishman posed for photos with fans in Las Vegas, where he is on holiday.

Fans spotted Trent at the Caffe Al Teatro in Wynn Las Vegas, and he was stopped for photos. The Real Madrid star spoke about football and the United States with them, while also joking about Palmer.

A fan who interacted with Trent in Las vegas posted on TikTok:

"Insane. I met trent alexander arnold in vegas and I asked him for a photo and he said 'nah mate, not with the palmer shirt, just playing of course."

Trent made his move to Real Madrid this summer after running down his contract at Liverpool. The Spanish giants ultimately ended up paying £10 million to the Reds since they wanted him in June for the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Englishman made a decent start to his career with Los Blancos and played in five of their matches at the tournament. He ended up with two assists but missed the semifinal loss to PSG due to a muscle issue.

Palmer, meanwhile, played a key role for Chelsea as he guided the Blues to help them become the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup champions. The former Manchester City star scored twice and assisted the third goal in the final against PSG, to help his team win 3-0 and take home the trophy.

The 23-year-old spoke to DAZN after the game and said (via ESPN):

"I like finals. It's happened again. It's a great feeling. Even better because everyone doubted us before the game, we knew that. To put a fight on like we did, it's good."

Chelsea will now be wearing the exclusive world champions badge on their jersey for the next four seasons, thanks to their achievement.

Real Madrid interested in Chelsea and Liverpool stars

Real Madrid have reportedly set sights on signing Cole Palmer from Chelsea. The Spanish giants have been impressed with his two seasons at Stamford Bridge and hope to lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to a report by E-Noticies, Los Blancos have been tracking the Englishman and the FIFA Club World Cup performances strengthened their interest. However, they believe that Chelsea will not let him leave as they consider him 'untransferable'. Cole Palmer signed a two-year contract extension at Stamford Bridge last summer to keep him at the club until 2033.

Real Madrid are also chasing Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, who is in the final yer of his contract at Anfield. The Frenchman has not signed a new deal and is interested in joining Los Blancos. Liverpool are believed to be holding out for a €50 million transfer fee to let go of Konate this summer. However, Real Madrid have maintained that they will not spend over €25 million for the centre-back.

