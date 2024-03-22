“Not only at PSG, but at City, Bayern and Arsenal” - Luis Enrique names 7 Barcelona players who can play in PSG XI and for other European giants

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique has named seven Barcelona players who can play for any top European club.

Enrique is set to face his former club Barca in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Ahead of the game, the Spaniard has named the seven Blaugrana players who can feature for the Parisians. He said (via Barca Universal):

"Seven of their players: Ter Stegen, Araujo, Kounde, De Jong, Gundogan, Lamine Yamal, and Lewandowski, not only at PSG, but also at City, Bayern, and Arsenal."

Expand Tweet

The Parisians will play Barca in the UEFA Champions League last eight with the first leg at Parc des Princes taking place on April 10. The second leg at the Montjuic will be played on April 16.

Enrique has previously led Barcelona to the UEFA Champions League glory in 2014-15, La Blaugrana's last triumph in the competition. They won the European treble that season as well.

The Spaniard is now looking to guide his current club to their first-ever UEFA Champions League triumph in history. They defeated Real Sociedad 4-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16. Xavi's Barca, meanwhile, beat Napoli via a 4-2 aggregate score in the last 16.

PSG boss Luis Enrique speaks about possible Barcelona return

Barcelona are set to look for a new manager at the end of the season to replace Xavi. The legendary midfielder has already announced that he will be stepping down at the end of the campaign.

Enrique has now revealed that he has always wanted to return to Barca. However, he added that he will fulfill his contract with PSG, ruling himself out of the conversation to replace Xavi. Enrique said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"I have always said that I would like to [return]. But reality says it is very difficult for our paths to cross."

He added:

"Now they will need a coach but my rule is to fulfill my contracts and with the people who trust me. It won't be me. I will never do it."

Enrique is contracted with PSG until the end of the 2024-25 season. He previously took charge of Barcelona for 181 games. Enrique won nine trophies with Barca, including the European treble. He won two La Liga titles, the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, three Copa del Rey titles and more with La Blaugrana.