"Not really hit their stride" - Chris Sutton predicts winner of Manchester City vs Chelsea in FA Cup 

Manchester City and Chelsea will clash in the third round of the FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium on 8 January. Ahead of the highly anticipated encounter, former Blues forward Chris Sutton has predicted how things will play out between the two sides.

Sunday will see the Blues and the Cityzens face each other for the second time since the turn of the year. The two clubs locked horns with each other in the Premier League on Thursday (5 January), with Pep Guardiola's men coming out with a narrow 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

FT: Chelsea 0-1 Man City



Riyad Mahrez with the only goal to give the away side all three points.

Speaking on the BBC, Sutton noted that the Cityzens have developed a new problem this season. According to the Englishman, City are now relying on Erling Haaland in front of goal unlike in recent seasons when the goalscoring responsibility was shared around the team.

Sutton said:

"Manchester City have not really hit their stride since the World Cup, and a few callers to 606 this week blamed Erling Haaland for that - saying their goals are not spread around the team anymore - which I thought was extraordinary."

Sutton went on to shed light on Chelsea's problems and tipped Manchester City to earn a convincing victory over the west London outfit on Sunday despite the closeness of their last encounter. He continued:

"Chelsea have far bigger problems right through their team and, although it was close when they met at Stamford Bridge in the league on Thursday, I am expecting Pep Guardiola's side to beat them comfortably at Etihad Stadium on Sunday."

"Last year's runners-up have reached four of the past five FA Cup finals but they won't make it to Wembley this time."

Manchester City



Your @etihad Player of the Month is... @Mahrez22

A defeat against the Cityzens this weekend would put an end to the Blues' hopes of winning a domestic crown this term. Graham Potter's side are already out of the EFL Cup. They are currently not in the race for the Premier League title as they are tenth in the table with 25 points after 17 games.

Graham Potter's job at Chelsea at risk ahead of Manchester City clash, claims Chris Sutton

Speaking after yesterday's result, Sutton cast doubt on Potter's continuity at Stamford Bridge. The Englishman explained that Blues owner Todd Boehly could be forced to give up on the tactician if the Londoners go out on Sunday.

Sutton said:

"Is this the Chelsea that the fans want to see where they are applauding them for their effort? Chelsea, over the past 20 years, have been a team who have won big trophies and they look miles off it."

"The question is how much can Todd Boehly tolerate? Chelsea go to City at the weekend in the FA Cup - if they go out there, I just wonder whether they will view this as a job too big for Graham Potter."

