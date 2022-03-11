"Not really sure if he wants to play" - Paul Parker questions the commitment of Manchester United star

Former England striker Paul Parker has questioned Edinson Cavani's willingness to play for Manchester United this season, with the veteran forward having missed a ton of action.

Cavani, 35, has recorded just eleven Premier League appearances this season for Manchester United. In total, the former PSG striker has missed fifteen of United's 38 games in all competitions.

His campaign, hampered by injuries, has coincided with the Red Devils' abysmal season. The side were touted as potential Premier League title challengers at the start of the season.

Parker has questioned Cavani's commitment as he sat out a vital Manchester derby last week, in which United were thrashed 4-1 by City. Parker told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"Cavani, [I'm] not really sure if he wants to play... nobody really knows. Rangnick is trying his best to stick up for him in what he’s saying but it’s out there with the fans they aren’t sure he really wants to play for Man United at this given time."

Cavani will make his return this Saturday in a huge game against Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils cannot afford to drop points as Arsenal have a fourth-place finish in their grasp, with a game in hand.

Manchester United are playing catch-up to the Gunners and are at risk of missing out on UEFA Champions League football next season.

Now we know he’s training and actively refusing to play games.



So much for passion and fighting for the badge lol. When I questioned Cavani’s cult hero status I got accused of being a kill joy…Now we know he’s training and actively refusing to play games.So much for passion and fighting for the badge lol. #mufc When I questioned Cavani’s cult hero status I got accused of being a kill joy…Now we know he’s training and actively refusing to play games.So much for passion and fighting for the badge lol. #mufc https://t.co/wBnVC3aX2W

Is Edinson Cavani no longer committed to Manchester United?

Cavani scored in United's previous win over Spurs earlier in the season.

The repeated announcements by interim boss Ralf Rangnick that Cavani is out injured has become a frustrating story for the club's fans. The former Napoli striker has time and again told Rangnick that is not fit to play.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Even Ralf Rangnick is tired of the Cavani situation he had to say this. #mufc Even Ralf Rangnick is tired of the Cavani situation he had to say this. #mufc https://t.co/KX3atHhLvp

An argument could be made that Cavani is trying to avoid getting injured ahead of a summer move. He was previously linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona by Manchester Evening News in December.

The Uruguayan's contract with the club is set to expire in the summer and Rangnick has hinted that his future lies elsewhere.

Cavani became somewhat of a fan-favorite following his free transfer in 2020. However, his repeated absence from match-day squads has started to irritate the Old Trafford faithful.

The Red Devils are set to go into the summer transfer window and bring in a new striker, with Lyon's Moussa Dembele the latest player to be linked with a move. Manchester United fans, however, will be hoping Cavani is at his best when they take on Spurs at Old Trafford this weekend.

