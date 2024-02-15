"Not safe at this point" - Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool-linked manager could be sacked from current club following poor performances

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel's job is under threat amid links to Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp's bombshell announcement.

The Reds manager revealed in January this year that he would be stepping down from his position at the end of the season. Following this decision, multiple coaches, including the likes of Tuchel and Xabi Alonso, have been rumored to take over at Anfield.

However, Romano now reports that Tuchel could receive the sack amid Bayern Munich's poor form. Last weekend, the Bavarian outfit suffered a 3-0 defeat to league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, leaving them five points behind Alonso's team in the Bundesliga (February 10).

Following this crushing loss, Tuchel and Co. were beaten 1-0 in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie against Lazio on Wednesday (February 14).

Amid this worrying form, Romano said on his TikTok page (via The Boot Room):

"Bayern Munich are not happy with the current situation. The results have to change, otherwise, let’s see if during the season or at the end of the season the situation will be assessed and discussed internally. The future of Thomas Tuchel is not safe at this point, but he still feels he can change things."

Tuchel took charge of the German giants in March 2023 after a two-year stay at Chelsea. Should he end up at Anfield, the 50-year-old manager would be no stranger to the Premier League. With the Blues, Tuchel won the UEFA Champions League in 2021 and the FIFA Club World Cup, along with one other trophy.

Up next for Bayern Munich is a trip to Bochum on Sunday for a league fixture (February 18).

Liverpool star Trent Alexander Arnold set to miss Carabao Cup final- Reports

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to miss the Carabao Cup final after aggravating a knee injury, as per The Guardian. The England international was forced off at half-time during the Reds' 3-1 Premier League win against Burnley on Saturday (February 10).

The news must come as a huge blow to the full-back, who has already missed 10 games for club and country due to injury this season. Before Liverpool play the Carabao Cup final on February 25, they face Brentford (February 17) and Luton Town (February 21) in the league.

Should Alexander-Arnold miss these games, Conor Bradley will be expected to fill in. The Northern Ireland international has already impressed in the 25-year-old's absence, bagging a goal and three assists in just two league appearances.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold has netted twice and assisted 10 across competitions this campaign.