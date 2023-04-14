“Not the skill” – Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella names one quality he wants to steal from Erling Haaland

Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella has named one quality that he wants to take from Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Cucurella was in conversation with GOAL when he was asked about the one quality that he wishes to inherit from another top footballer. The Spaniard picked Erling Haaland, saying he would want his power but didn't mention any particular skill.

"Maybe Erling Haaland. Not the skill, but the power, because he always stays in the [right] position to score a lot of goals. Maybe he doesn’t have [just] one best attribute, but I think he [can] always smell where the goal is,” the former Brighton and Hove Albion defender said.

Jamie Carragher blames Marc Cucurella for Ben Chilwell's red card in Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League encounter

Chelsea's quest to reach the Champions League semifinals took a hit as they were defeated 2-0 by Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-eight clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scored for Los Blancos while Chilwell was sent off for the Blues.

Jamie Carragher believes Cucurella had a part to play in his teammate's sending-off. The England international was forced to bring down Rodrygo after he was through on goal due to Cucurella's poor positioning.

"When you play in Europe, it feels different from playing in the Premier League. At times it’s slower – it almost feels like a charity game! Look at everyone, how slow everyone is. And this, for me, is European football: how Real Madrid change the pace of this game," Carragher said on CBS Sports.

He added:

"Everyone stood still, standing in position, then Rodrygo gets his touch and before you know it ‘Boom!’ the pace in the game is quick. But look at the body position here of Rodrygo compared to Cucurella. He is already on his way, Cucurella still hasn’t changed his body position to run back and on the far side, Ben Chilwell, when one of your centre-backs steps out the wing-back has to come in and fill that space."

He added:

"Rodrygo is lightning-quick, so you can’t go fully in. Cucurella doesn’t go fully in, he gives himself a couple of yards – which is okay – but his problem is he doesn’t react! When the ball goes and [Rodrygo] spins, Cucurella is still like this [stood still]. He hasn’t changed the pace of the game and understood what is happening in that game."

Chelsea were outplayed by Los Blancos throughout the game. The Blues played with a five-man back and hardly had any control of the game in midfield. Chilwell's red card in the second half all but eliminated Chelsea's chances of making a comeback.

The second leg of the tie will be played on April 18.

