"Not all stories can end in fairytales" - Ex-Chelsea striker Demba Ba admits he doesn't feel for Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard's infamous slip

Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba has recently commented with regard to how he felt during Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard's infamous slip. He stated that he felt no sympathy for pouncing on the Englishman's slip in their 2-0 win over the Reds in 2014.

"This does 𝗡𝗢𝗧 f**king slip now! This does 𝗡𝗢𝗧 f**king slip!" - Steven Gerrard, 2014

Gerrard said this following a vital 3-2 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League, with both sides colliding for the Premier League title back then.

Liverpool were eying a first ever Premier League title and sat top of the table. They were ahead of Manchester City by three points, having played one more game.

On this day in 2014, the Reds headed to Stamford Bridge with title implications at stake to face Chelsea. The Blues were still in with a shout of winning the league, trailing the Reds by five points.

Gerrard's infamous words came back to haunt the Liverpool skipper.

The Reds' grasp on the title came unstuck on the brink of half-time as Mamadou Sakho's wayward pass to Gerrard was capitalized on by Ba. The Chelsea forward made the most of it by pacing forward and dispatching past goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

Years have passed and the Anfield outfit have avenged the hugely demoralizing defeat to Chelsea that cost them the title against Manchester City.

They won the Premier League in 2020 but it remains sad that Gerrard was unable to ever lift the trophy.

However, Ba feels no sympathy for the former England captain. In an interview with The Athletic, Ba spoke of how the infamous moment is still being talked about today.

Ba said:

“I only realised how big a deal that was a couple of years later, when people still talked about it. They still talk about! It was traumatic for them. But we didn’t enjoy the fact that we killed their dream, we simply enjoyed winning."

The Senegalese former striker then touched on the fact that fairytale endings don't always come to fruition, saying:

“You make errors and others take advantage. What Steven Gerrard has done for the world of football is tremendous. But this is life, unfortunately. Not all stories can end in fairytales.”

Chelsea's infamous win over Liverpool was the catalyst for the Reds' transformation

Reds fans had wished Gerrard was part of the side's Premier League win

Steven Gerrard will go down as perhaps the best Premier League player to have never won the title.

He carried the Liverpool side throughout his 16 years at Anfield. He led them to a famous comeback victory in the UEFA Champions League final against AC Milan in 2005. They came back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 and eventually win on penalties to lift their fifth Champions League trophy.

However, following his departure from Liverpool in 2017 to La Galaxy, the Reds have been a side reborn under Jurgen Klopp.

The German manager took over from Brendan Rodgers in 2015. He has returned the Anfield giants to the top of not just English football but also European football.

They have won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League and the Carabao Cup during his time in charge. Liverpool are also in for an unprecedented quadruple this season.

