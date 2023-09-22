"Not with the team until today" - Pochettino offers injury update on 3 Chelsea players including Moises Caicedo ahead of Villa clash

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Moises Caicedo hasn't been training with his teammates ahead of his side's clash with Aston Villa on Sunday (September 24).

Caicedo missed the Blues' 0-0 draw against Bournemouth last Sunday. The 21-year-old represented Ecuador during the international break but didn't play in the game at the Vitality due to a slight knee injury.

Pochettino has given an update on Caicedo, Noni Madueke, and Armando Broja ahead of the encounter with Villa at Stamford Bridge. He said (via football.london):

"Moi (Caicedo) we need to assess tomorrow, he was training in an individual way, not with the team until today. Noni (Madueke) was involved also during the week in training. Maybe we need one day more, maybe Broja can be involved, maybe."

Chelsea fans will be eager for Caicedo to return to action soon given their disappointing start to the season. They've won just one of five league games, sitting 14th in the Premier League table. The Ecuadorian has made four appearances across competitions since his British transfer record £116 million move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, Madueke also missed his side's draw against Bournemouth as he was out with a muscular issue. The English winger has played three times in all competitions this season, scoring one goal.

Broja has been absent since pre-season when he tore his cruciate ligament in a friendly against Villa. The Blues have lacked goals this season and the Albanian striker's potential return could make a big difference.

Conor Gallagher is proud to have been given the Chelsea captaincy lately

Conor Gallagher has captained his boyhood club twice this season.

Chelsea's injury crisis has led to captain Reece James being sidelined since their opening 1-1 draw with Liverpool last month. Conor Gallagher has been handed the armband in James and Ben Chilwell's absences.

Gallagher was Blues skipper in their 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup second round. He then captained his side once again in the draw against Bournemouth.

The England international has expressed how he and his family have felt during that period. He said (via 90min):

"To captain the side on a couple of occasions is really special. My parents are really proud too. There was no phone service in the changing room, so they didn't get my message. They just saw me on the pitch with the armband, but I think that was a nicer surprise anyway."

Gallagher has encountered a topsy-turvy spell at Chelsea and was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. He remained at Stamford Bridge however and has played in all six games across competitions so far this season.