Tottenham approach Chelsea for second player after failing in bid to sign Conor Gallagher - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly approached Chelsea over Trevoh Chalobah after seeing an offer for Conor Gallagher get rejected.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are seeking a loan deal for Chalobah in the final hours of the transfer window. However, the potential move is deemed difficult due to the two London clubs' rivalry and the structure of the loan.

The 24-year-old is also being targeted by Nottingham Forest and the Tricky Trees are trying to sign him on a permanent deal. Romano claims that there is no agreement from the player's side over a move to the City Ground.

Tottenham have already been in contact with Chelsea today over a potential move for Conor Gallagher. However, it was dependent on Pierre Emile-Hojberg leaving the club, which he is not.

The Lilywhites offered the Blues £40 million for the English midfielder but he is valued at £50 million. Mauricio Pochettino was happy to retain the player unless the club's valuation was met.

Trevoh Chalobah is now the second Chelsea player in Spurs' sights as Ange Postecoglou's rebuild continues. The English defender has lacked game time at Stamford Bridge and is yet to play this season. He was a regular for the west Londoners last season, playing 34 times across competitions and helping his side keep eight clean sheets.

If Tottenham manage to sign the Englishman, it will be in the very closing stages of the transfer window.

However, they won't have to worry about the threat of Bayern Munich who had also shown interest. The German transfer window has closed and the Bavarians were seeking a loan deal, while Chelsea wanted to offload the defender permanently, as per Sky Sports.

Mauricio Pochettino insisted Chelsea are happy with Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher captained the Blues midweek.

The Blues have had an extremely busy summer that has seen 14 players depart permanently. Gallagher's future has been uncertain amid a midfield overhaul that includes the arrivals of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

However, Chelsea manager Pochettino had seemingly played down speculation regarding the 23-year-old's future. He said (via the club's official website)

"From the outside, Conor was a really good player and a really consistent player that can perform in different positions. We are so happy with him."

Gallagher was named as captain in the Blues' 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday, August 30, in the second round of the Carabao Cup. Speaking on the same, Pochettino remarked:

"Different things happened in the past we can’t say anything about. We can only express our feeling from day one, and he showed great commitment to the club. We are happy with him, he was captain two days ago against Wimbledon, and he is an important player for us."

The English midfielder was a prominent member of Chelsea's side last season. He made 45 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing one assist. He has played in all four of his side's opening games of the ongoing season.