“Not only Timo Werner” - Fabrizio Romano says ‘talks are progressing well’ for another Chelsea star to leave on loan

Kepa Arrizabalaga could be the latest player to leave Chelsea on loan this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea have made two major additions to their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. They have signed Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly from Manchester City and Napoli, respectively, for around £85 million.

Meanwhile, the Blues have seen key centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave on free transfers this summer. They have also allowed Romelu Lukaku to re-join Inter Milan on loan ahead of the new campaign.

It appears more players are in line to leave Stamford Bridge on a temporary deal this summer. RB Leipzig and other clubs are in negotiations to sign Germany international Timo Werner on loan, according to Romano.

The transfer expert also revealed that Arrizabalaga could follow in Lukaku's footsteps by moving to Italy. He went on to disclose that Napoli are making progress in their talks to sign the goalkeeper. Romano wrote on Twitter:

"Not only Timo Werner, in talks with Leipzig and other clubs. Kepa could be the next player to leave Chelsea on loan this summer. Talks are progressing well between Napoli and Chelsea for Kepa, he’s the main target to replace Ospina. Work in progress."

Napoli are said to have identified Arrizabalaga as the ideal replacement for David Ospina as their first-choice goalkeeper. The Colombian has joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a free transfer this summer.

How has Kepa Arrizabalaga fared for Chelsea?

Chelsea made Kepa Arrizabalaga the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when they signed him in 2018. They forked out a sum of around £72 million to buy him from Athletic Bilbao that summer.

However, the move has not gone according to plan for both the player and the club. Arrizabalaga's struggles in goal saw the London giants bring in Edouard Mendy from Stade Rennes in 2020.

The 27-year-old thus found himself behind the Senegal international in the pecking order. He amassed just 360 minutes of Premier League action under Thomas Tuchel in the 2021-22 season.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, Arrizabalaga will be keen to secure regular playing time. A loan move to Serie A club Napoli thus makes sense for the Spain international.

Arrizabalaga's departure would see Tuchel's side be left with Mendy and Marcus Bettinelli as their goalkeeping options. It remains to be seen if they will bring in a new shot-stopper to add depth to the area.

