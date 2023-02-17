“Not yet” – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirms 4 players will miss Newcastle clash 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that four players will miss their Premier League encounter with Newcastle United on Saturday, February 18.

The Reds will be in action at St. James' Park, looking to build on their Merseyside derby win from last weekend when they beat Everton 2-0 at Anfield.

It was their first top-flight win in five games. Liverpool are now aiming to post consecutive wins for the first time since a run of four between November and December.

However, their task will be cut out without some of their key players as Klopp issued an injury update in his press conference ahead of their latest outing.

Speaking to the press, he said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Same squad as Monday night. Ibou [Konate] not yet, Luis [Diaz] not yet. But that's it pretty much. Nothing happened on injury side. Thiago [Alcantara] out. Calvin [Ramsay] had surgery, not available."

Ibrahima Konate sustained a hamstring injury during their FA Cup clash with Brighton & Hove Albion in January. He was projected to be sidelined for four weeks.

Luis Diaz, meanwhile, has been missing in action since October last year after horrific ligament damage and isn't expected to return before March.

Calvin Ramsay had surgery on a meniscus injury and faces a while out.



Thiago joined the injury list last week after picking up a hip injury and could be sidelined for another three weeks. Meanwhile, Calvin Ramsay could be out for the foreseeable future after undergoing surgery.

However, in more good news, Virgil van Dijk could return to the XI this weekend, having recovered from his injury. The Dutchman was in the squad for the Merseyside derby but remained an unused substitute on the bench.

Roberto Firmino is another key Liverpool player hoping to start against Newcastle United. He came off the bench last time in his first appearance since returning to full fitness.

Liverpool hoping for momentum ahead of Real Madrid reunion

Liverpool ended their Premier League malaise in 2023 with a 2-0 win over Everton in their last match. They will now be aiming for another victory as their daunting Real Madrid clash is on the horizon in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

The Reds reunite with the Spanish giants for the first time since the final last year when Carlo Ancelotti's men clinched a 1-0 victory.

With Real Madrid once again in terrific form, the pressure is on Jurgen Klopp's side, who have been erratic this season.

However, a win at St. James' Park could give them a boost ahead of welcoming the European champions to Anfield on February 21.

