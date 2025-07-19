“Not there yet” - Ruben Amorim delivers verdict on Matheus Cunha's partnership with Manchester United star

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has delivered his verdict on new signing Matheus Cunha's partnership with skipper Bruno Fernandes. Following the Red Devils' 0-0 draw against rivals Leeds United in a pre-season friendly, the Portuguese manager spoke about Cunha's showings.

Manchester United made a statement signing in the summer in the form of Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal worth a reported £62.5 million. The Brazil international started against Leeds as one of the number tens in Amorim's 3-4-2-1 formation.

Captain Bruno Fernandes was played at number eight alongside veteran Brazilian midfielder Casemiro. Following the game, Amorim insisted that Cunha and Bruno Fernandes already have a strong connection, which can develop even more with time.

He also claimed that Cunha has brought much-needed pace through the middle which was lacking last season. The former Sporting CP manager said, as quoted by Utd District on X:

"We had a lack of pace, especially in the middle of the park, but we created some chances. I think Matheus Cunha showed what we need... be really aggressive between the lines of the opponent."

Amorim added. via Utd District on X:

"You can see the connection between him and Bruno is not there yet but it's going to be a good connection..."

Cunha enjoyed an impressive spell with Wolves since joining the Midlands club initially on loan from Atletico Madrid in January 2023. He permanently moved to the Molineux in the summer of 2023 and was a star performer for them.

The 26-year-old made 92 appearances for Wolves, scoring 33 times while turning provider on 15 occasions. He is also capped 15 times for Brazil and has one international goal to his name while also providing one assist.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reveals his expectations from new signing: Reports

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim laid out his expectations for summer signing Matheus Cunha. Ahead of the Red Devils' first pre-season friendly against Leeds United at the Strawberry Arena in Sweden, Amorim spoke about Cunha. He opened up about what he wants from Cunha as he told MUTV:

"Effort. I need to understand if he is understanding the position and that is the most important thing, because we have to improve our physical aspect in this moment. I have to understand if they are understanding the movements of the team. That's it. Not big expectations. He doesn't need to think too much, he just needs to do his job."

Cunha is a versatile attacker who can play as a number nine as well as a second striker. His addition adds a completely different dimension to Manchester United as well as adding depth across several positions.

The Red Devils are also expected to announce the arrival of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford soon. As per Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have agreed a £70 million deal with Brentford for the signature of the Cameroon international.

