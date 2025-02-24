"Nothing has changed" – Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca makes decision on first-choice goalkeeper amid recent criticism

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Filip Jorgensen will retain his starting spot despite committing an error in the Blues' recent loss.

Ad

Earlier this Saturday (February 22), the Blues crashed to a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa. Jorgensen made a costly error in the 89th minute as he allowed Marco Asensio's shot to go under his body.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League home clash against Southampton on Tuesday (February 25), Maresca was asked if Jorgensen will be dropped for Robert Sanchez. He replied (h/t The Athletic):

"If we need to change players every time there is a mistake, we need to change many players game by game. Nothing has changed. He is okay. He feels a little sad or upset because he recognised there was a mistake."

Ad

Jorgensen, who left Villarreal for close to £20 million last summer, has started the Blues' past three league matches. He has emerged as his side's starting goalkeeper owing to Sanchez's error-prone performances.

So far, Jorgensen has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Maresca's outfit. The Dane has kept five clean sheets for his side so far.

Enzo Maresca opines on Chelsea star's form

Asked about Cole Palmer's below-par form, Enzo Maresca responded:

Ad

"I am always concerned about general performance, but I am not concerned about Cole because he is a human being. During the season, he can have moments where he struggles a little bit more. The problem with Cole is we probably rely on him for everything and I said from the start that we need to rely on the team."

Ad

Sharing more thoughts on the attacking midfielder, the Italian added:

"For sure, we need top players like Cole but we are not worried about Cole at all. He just needs to continue working in the way he is working. Every game, we expect a goal or an assist, but it is difficult. At this moment, his performance reflects the team performance that we struggle to score goals and we need to be more clinical. Cole is just upset that we are not winning games, no more than that."

Ad

Palmer, 22, has failed to register either a goal or an assist in Chelsea's last six outings across competitions. He has bagged 14 goals and recorded six assists in 29 overall appearances for the Blues so far this season.

Expand Tweet

The former Manchester City star is likely to start for Chelsea on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback