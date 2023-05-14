"Nothing changes, we have to win our game" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reacts after Manchester City's win over Everton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is adamant that nothing has changed in the title race despite Manchester City moving four points clear at the top of the league.

The reigning champions moved ever closer to successfully defending their league crown by beating Everton 3-0 on Sunday (May 14). Ilkay Gundogan grabbed a fabulous brace while Erling Haaland scored yet again.

Many think the title race is over following Manchester City's victory. Arsenal trail them by four points heading into their encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion. However, Arteta insists that the Gunners just have to win their game, telling Sky Sports:

"Nothing changes - we have to win our game. We don't have any other choice. We have to win [our last three games] to gives ourselves the best chance - starting today. We have a big task ahead of us to beat Brighton."

Arteta's men face a high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion side who are chasing European qualification. A slip-up to the Seagulls at the Emirates will have devastating consequences on the Gunners' title hopes.

Arsenal are now relying on City catering in their last three games, against Chelsea (May 21), Brighton (May 24), and Brentford (May 28). However, they also will have played one game more than the Cityzens once their fixture with Roberto De Zerbi's side finishes. They will hope to cut the gap back to one point as we enter the dying embers of the season.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola signals to fans after moving four points clear of Arsenal

Guardiola celebrates City's victory against Everton.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola headed to the home supporters at the Etihad following his side's comfortable 3-0 win over Everton. The Spanish coach lifted two fingers toward the City faithful, signaling just two more wins mean they win the title.

Guardiola seemed to play mind games before this weekend's league action. He said that he expects Arsenal to win all of their remaining games. Hence, he feels two more wins are required to be crowned champions.

The Cityzens are not only eyeing the Premier League title but are on course for a treble. They are in the semifinals of the Champions League, holding a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid from the first leg. The second leg is next Wednesday (May 17). They also face Manchester United in the first-ever Manchester derby in an FA Cup final on June 3.

