"Nothing justifies such actions" - PSG slam 'shameful behavior' as fans gather outside Neymar's house and tell him to 'get lost' 

PSG have condemned the events on Wednesday (May 3), which saw a group of fans reach Neymar's house and demand that he leave the club. The Ligue1 side want the fans to respect players even if they have a difference in opinion and that they do not want such incidents repeated.

Neymar was left fuming after a group of PSG fans turned out outside his house. They protested for a while and demanded that the Brazilian leave the club in the summer.

The club sent out a strong message on social media, condemning the actions of the fans:

"Paris Saint-Germain most strongly condemns the intolerable and insulting actions of a small group of individuals that took place on Wednesday. Whatever the differences of opinion, nothing justifies such actions. The club gives its full support to its players, its staff and all those targeted by such shameful behaviour."

Lionel Messi was also targeted by a few fans outside the club office. They demanded that the Argentine leave the club - just hours after reports had emerged that he will not renew his deal that expires in the summer.

PSG told to sell two players before Neymar

Former Parisians player Jerome Rothen is not a fan of Neymar but reckons the club need to sell two other players before parting ways with the Brazilian. He wants Marquinhos and Marco Verratti sold in the summer before they lose more value. Rothen said on RMC Sports:

"Getting (Neymar) to leave today is very complicated. Above all, it would be a waste of time because if there is to be a radical change in the locker room, you have to break Neymar's allies in the locker room, cut off the heads of some.

"A Verratti, for example, is not enough in relation to its investment. There are others, like Lionel Messi, at the end of the contract, which should not be extended, or Sergio Ramos at the end of the contract, too. Me, I would go more on these players; it is more feasible."

He added:

"Verratti, you put him on the transfer market; even if he has not extended for a long time, I think there are clubs that will go there. There will be suitors to take Verratti but also to take Marquinhos. It's hard when I say that because he's your captain. But these guys symbolise the failure of PSG in the European Cup."

Interestingly, Marquinhos is set to sign a new deal at PSG that will see the club captain remain till 2027.

