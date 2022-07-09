"Nothing to do with money" - Former Arsenal defender makes bold claims on Cristiano Ronaldo's reported decision to leave Manchester United

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has told Lord Ping that Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave Manchester United is not motivated by money.

Ronaldo, 37, has reportedly told United he wants the club to consider offers for the Portuguese star this summer.

It has led to speculation over why the legendary forward wants to leave Old Trafford, with many assuming it's down to finances.

But Sagna disagrees, believing the former Juventus star just wants to play top-level football whilst the forward continues to be linked with a move to Chelsea.

Sagna touched on the speculation, saying:

“Am I surprised? No, but only he knows if this is a real story. If it is true, I wouldn’t be surprised because he will want to compete at the highest level and I’m not sure what he has experienced at Manchester United is what he wants at this stage in his career."

The former France international then alluded to the Red Devils' recent poor season, saying:

“He is a football lover and he is a winner. I’m sure he would have been disappointed with the season that Manchester United had, because United is a club that belongs at the top and they were not at the top."

The former Arsenal defender then talked about Chelsea's interest in the Portuguese forward:

“Ronaldo loves football before anything. If the project is good and he has a good connection with the manager, then why wouldn’t he want to go to Chelsea? All he wants to do is play football. It has nothing to do with money – he doesn’t need the money!"

Sagna then appeared to question whether United were still a top side, concluding:

“At his age, you have to respect that. He is an icon and he has changed the sport because of how he trains and how he lives his life off the pitch. Hopefully we will see him competing with a top club next season because he deserves it.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Manchester United accepted this situation as Cristiano has ‘additional time off to deal with personal issues’. Official. Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel with Manchester United on their preseason tour this summer, he’s not included in the list.Manchester United accepted this situation as Cristiano has ‘additional time off to deal with personal issues’. Official. Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel with Manchester United on their preseason tour this summer, he’s not included in the list. 🔴 #MUFCManchester United accepted this situation as Cristiano has ‘additional time off to deal with personal issues’. https://t.co/ouw9H4spM6

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo should have made his decision earlier

Cristiano Ronaldo has hindered Erik ten Hag's arrival

Bacary Sagna makes valid points with regard to Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to play at the very top of European football.

The legendary forward has won five Champions League trophies during his playing career and playing in the Europa League is beneath him.

The Europa League is the European competition he would be competing in with Manchester United if he were to stay at Old Trafford.

However, telling the Red Devils that he wants to leave just days before they head off for pre-season is problematic for both the player and the club.

Adam Rowe @adamrowecomedy FootballJOE @FootballJOE At least Man United are going to look sharp while losing to bottom half teams next season At least Man United are going to look sharp while losing to bottom half teams next season https://t.co/7OxkjkY5e8 Ronaldo already trying to take it off. twitter.com/FootballJOE/st… Ronaldo already trying to take it off. twitter.com/FootballJOE/st…

Interest in the 37-year-old would likely have risen earlier on when other top strikers weren't on the move. It also leaves Erik ten Hag with a massive headache at the very start of his United tenure.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far