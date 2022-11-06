"Nothing personal, London is Red" - Arsenal star takes brutal dig at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after 1-0 Chelsea win

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has taken to Twitter to troll Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after helping the Gunners beat the Blues in the Premier League today (6th November).

Arsenal faced Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their 13th Premier League match of the season this afternoon. They went into the match looking to reclaim their place at the top of the table.

The Gunners notably met a familiar face in the Blues' line-up in the shape of Aubameyang. The clash at Stamford Bridge marked the forward's first match against the north London giants since leaving them earlier this year.

Aubameyang plied his trade for Arsenal for four years before joining Barcelona in February. While he was a regular for the team during his time at the Emirates Stadium, he did not leave the club on good terms.

The Gabon international swapped Barcelona for Chelsea in the summer, thus setting up a reunion with his former employers. He even fired a warning to the Gunners before today's game. He said:

“Arsenal, It's nothing personal. I’m back. I’m Blue. I'm ready."

However, the match did not go according to plan for Aubameyang as the Blues succumbed to a 1-0 loss to the visitors. The striker, in particular, failed to impress and was taken off in the 64th minute of the game.

It was Gabriel who scored the winner for Arteta's side, putting the ball in the back of the net following a corner from Bukayo Saka. The defender has now taken to social media to express his delight at the win.

Gabriel, though, also took the opportunity to take a cheeky dig at his former teammate. He hit back at Aubameyang by referencing the striker's statement ahead of the match. He wrote on Twitter:

"NOTHING PERSONAL .. LONDON IS RED."

What happened to Chelsea's Aubameyang at Arsenal?

Aubameyang made 163 appearances across all competitions during his time at the Emirates Stadium. He found the back of the net 92 times and provided 21 assists for his teammates in those matches.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward was also named the club's captain in 2019. However, his stint with the north London giants came to an end after he fell out with Arteta last year.

Aubameyang was notably stripped of the captaincy as a punishment for disciplinary breaches. The Gunners then announced on 1st February that he had left the club by mutual consent. The striker went on to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

