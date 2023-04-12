"Nothing but pure love" - Erling Haaland posts message on social media after Manchester City's 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the UCL

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has expressed his love for the UEFA Champions League following his team's latest match in the competition.

The Citizens picked up a comprehensive 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal clash at the Etihad on Tuesday, April 11. Pep Guardiola's men now hold a resounding advantage over his former team ahead of the second leg in Germany, set to take place next week.

After the match, Haaland took to Twitter to post a photo of him celebrating his goal against Bayern, with the caption:

"Nothing but pure love for this competition! 🔵 #mancity #UCL"

The Norwegian notably scored Manchester City's third goal of the night in the 76th minute. Just six minutes prior, he set up Bernardo Silva with an excellent cross that the Portuguese midfielder headed home.

The double strike helped the hosts go three goals up, having opened the scoring through a thunderous 27th-minute strike from Rodri.

Haaland, meanwhile, is now up to 45 goals and six assists in just 39 matches across competitions in his debut campaign in English football.

Pep Guardiola lauds Manchester City's display against Bayern Munich at the Etihad

Pep Guardiola enjoyed one of his best games in the UEFA Champions League as Manchester City manager on Tuesday. A match that many anticipated to be close ended in a resounding victory for the reigning Premier League champions.

After the game, Guardiola praised his team for their performance against a difficult opponent in Bayern Munich and said (as quoted by City's official website):

“It was an incredible result but we have to do our game [in the second leg] with a huge, huge personality because they are a top team.

“Here we have our chances. Here in this stadium we are something special this season. When we have the momentum we are clinical.

“It is the same in Munich. I have been there for three years. I know what it means and the people. But we are going there to score the goals and to try to win the game. To do that will be so difficult.”

The result meant Manchester City remain unbeaten in this season's Champions League with six wins and three draws in nine matches. They also brought an end to Bayern Munich's eight-match winning run in the competition.

Next up, City will host Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday, April 15.

