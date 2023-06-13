"Nothing suggests that he will leave this summer" - Journalist gives his take on Kylian Mbappe's situation at PSG amid Real Madrid links

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe's future has been rife with speculation since the news broke that he has decided not to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beyond 2024. While many believe a move to Real Madrid is on the horizon, journalist Frederic Hermel suggests that Real Madrid is cautiously approaching and not rushing into anything.

Hermel says Madrid is convinced that Mbappe will not leave PSG this summer. There have been no recent interventions from the Spanish club, and nothing suggests that he will leave this summer.

Hermel notes that Madrid is wary and not eager to repeat the disappointment they faced last year when Mbappe rejected their offer in favor of extending his contract with PSG.

He said via RMCSport:

"Real are rather convinced that Mbappé will not leave this summer. In any case, for the moment, nothing suggests that he will leave this summer. They have not intervened at all in recent weeks.''

RMC Sport @RMCsport Dans Rothen s'enflamme ce mardi soir, Frédéric Hermel, a donné la position du Real Madrid sur les derniers événements concernant Kylian Mbappé.



Hermel's sources within the club indicate that Madrid is a spectator in this saga. They are observing the situation and not jumping at what may appear to be an opportunity.

Furthermore, if the Ligue 1 champions genuinely intend to sell Mbappe, Madrid sees value in prolonging negotiations to potentially lower the price.

He added:

''In addition, if PSG really wants to sell Mbappé, the Real has an interest in prolonging the file to lower the price. It would be silly to already shout 'we are candidates, we are candidates', and that PSG say that it is 200 million. At Real, they watch it from afar ".

The journalist highlights that Real Madrid experienced a significant setback last year when Mbappe initially said yes to joining the club, only to retract his decision days later.

Given this history, Madrid is hesitant to make hasty plans. However, they would be interested if an opportunity arises to acquire a player of Mbappe's caliber at a reasonable cost.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe eager for Real Madrid move; transfer "only a matter of time," reports French outlet Le Parisien

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone JUST IN: Kylian Mbappé knows that his transfer to Real Madrid is "only a matter of time" #rmalive JUST IN: Kylian Mbappé knows that his transfer to Real Madrid is "only a matter of time" @le_Parisien 🚨💣 JUST IN: Kylian Mbappé knows that his transfer to Real Madrid is "only a matter of time" @le_Parisien #rmalive https://t.co/UxWPR8FR66

According to reports from Le Parisien, Kylian Mbappe believes that his long-anticipated transfer to Real Madrid is inevitable and "only a matter of time."

Despite previous failed attempts, both Mbappe and Madrid have been linked once again, and this time the player himself is reportedly pushing for the move. The French forward has been sensational for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 41 goals and providing ten assists in 43 matches.

Madrid, having seen Karim Benzema depart for Al Ittihad, are eager to find a long-term solution for their striker role. Mbappe's addition would undoubtedly bolster their already potent attacking frontline, featuring Vinicius and Rodrygo.

