"Nothing wrong with what Trent said" - Klopp on Trent Alexander-Arnold's comments about trophies meaning more to Liverpool than to Man City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up about Trent Alexander-Arnold's comments on Manchester City and their success over the years.

The England international stated in an interview with Four Four Two that Liverpool's trophies mean more to their players and fans compared to Manchester City.

Ahead of a crunch top-of-the-table clash between the two English rivals, Klopp was asked about the Liverpool right-back's comments at a press conference. The German replied (via the Echo):

"I had a few people telling me what I should say (laughs). I am not sure how often we have to say in this club how often we respect City. Pep is the best manager in the world. I have a good life not being even close to that.

"Trent understands that but he is a Liverpool fan, he stood on the sides before the pitch. Our slogan 'This Means More' means it means more to us. Two years ago, we had a parade after losing Champions League night before and the Premier League. Tell me a city that would do this where it looks like we won?"

He added:

"This club is special to us. So if we feel it, why not say it? I am not really interested [in outside opinions]. It's how he feels. I got told about it. I am pretty sure he showed total respect as well. It's still allowed to think what we want. Nothing wrong with what Trent said in my view."

Alexander-Arnold has registered 29 appearances across competitions this season, contributing two goals and ten assists.

"I've won the treble" - Manchester City star Erling Haaland hits back at Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold comments

Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland has hit out at Alexander-Arnold for his comments, pointing out to the Liverpool defender that he has won the European treble.

Haaland had an exceptional debut campaign at the Etihad last season, scoring 52 goals in 53 appearances across all competitions. He helped City win the Premier League, the Champions League, and the FA Cup to complete a historic treble.

During an interview with Sky Sports, Haaland said when asked about Alexander-Arnold's comments:

“If he wants to say that, okay. I’ve been here one year and I’ve won the treble and it was quite a nice feeling, I don’t think he knows exactly this feeling."

The Reds sit atop the Premier League table after 19 wins, six draws, and just two losses so far this season. They are a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City.