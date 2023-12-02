"Now he is back" - Erik ten Hag confirms forgotten Manchester United star will get a chance soon

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that midfielder Donny van de Beek could see more minutes.

The Netherlands international is seeking a move away from Old Trafford in January, wishing for regular game time (via Metro). Manchester United were looking to offload the 26-year-old in the summer, given his limited role.

However, with Van de Beek remaining in Manchester, Ten Hag said about the midfielder, who's managed just 21 minutes of game time this season (via Metro):

"I think Donny has to play. In games he was in the squad, so then he had the opportunity, but it was a slow start in the season because he still recovered from physical setbacks."

"But now he is back and is doing well in the training, so, if we can’t give him perspective, I can see that he has to play, for his career, for everything."

Last season, the former Ajax man missed 48 games across competitions due to fitness concerns. He made 10 appearances, managing a playing time of 294 minutes after spending the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Everton.

Van de Beek has failed to establish his place in the United first XI since his reported €39 million move in the summer of 2020. He has played 62 games for the Red Devils, bagging two goals and assists apiece.

It's unlikely that he will see regular starts this season after Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat's arrivals in the summer. Hence, a move away could suit the midfielder.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United are preparing for a tricky test at St.James' Park against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday (December 2). The Red Devils are coming off a damaging 3-3 draw at Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Placed last in their Champions League group (four points), the Red Devils have fared better in the Premier League, occupying sixth place, having won their last three games. A win for the Erik ten Hag's men and a loss for Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City will see United move up a place to fifth.

However, winning at Newcastle United won't be easy. Last weekend, the Magpies dispatched Chelsea 4-1 and are just one point behind their weekend opponents in the standings, having accrued 23 points from 13 games.