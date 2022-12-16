“Now he doesn’t have that dream” – Evra makes honest admission about Cristiano Ronaldo retirement after struggles with club and country

Patrice Evra has made an honest admission regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement amid his struggles with both club and country. The Portuguese forward's future at both club and international level has been a topic of discussion in recent weeks.

The Frenchman, who shared a dressing room with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at Manchester United, has stated that he does not have any idea regarding Ronaldo's future.

Evra said, as quoted by Football Daily:

“When I talk to him, I don't talk especially about what he's doing next. We're talking more about life and family. But I don't know. Messi said he will retire."

"I don't know if Ronaldo will retire because sometimes when you got all those treaties, and especially at the end of your career, you're like, okay, I think it's time to stop. Especially when you're not in the starting eleven with your national team."

Evra has insisted that it was Cristiano Ronaldo's dream to lead Portugal to their first-ever FIFA World Cup but he has not managed to achieve this goal The former France international has claimed that he won't be surprised if Ronaldo retires from international football. Evra added:

“Because that's why Cristiano wanted to play and to be fit to win the World Cup with his country. This was his dream. And now he doesn’t have that dream. I won't talk for Cristiano but I won't be surprised if he says I'm retiring."

"Because now everything Cristiano Ronaldo does, he's a bad person, he's a bad player or whatever. So I won't be surprised if he decides to retire.”

Ronaldo was benched by Portugal manager Fernando Santos in Portugal's two knockout games against Switzerland and Morocco.

The Portuguese superstar is also without a club right now. His contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent last month following an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Journalist provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo's potential move to Chelsea

Journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on Cristiano Ronaldo's potential move to Chelsea. As per Jones, Chelsea are unlikely to make a move for the former Manchester United superstar despite Armando Broja being ruled out for the rest of the season.

He's broken goal records, he's broken appearance records, he won the Euros, he had nothing left to prove.

An incredible international career!



Jones told Give Me Sport:

“Jorge Mendes has tried pretty much everything he can to find Ronaldo a new top club but the options just aren’t opening up. Chelsea, even with a spot up for grabs with the Broja injury, still seems unlikely because it would feel like a panic move and everything I’m told says they are trying to avoid that.”

Chelsea were strongly linked with a move for Ronaldo in the summer with new co-owner Todd Boehly being a huge admirer of the superstar. However, then-manager Thomas Tuchel was seemingly against the move.

