“Now we are going to celebrate” - Vitinha reveals ‘main reason’ why PSG players wanted to win Champions League

Vitinha has stated that PSGH players wanted to win the Champions League for the fans. He claimed that it was their dream and the group of players stepped up in the tournament.

Speaking to the media, Vitinha stated that the result was a product of the team's hard work, rather than magic. He added that they were ready to celebrate the big win and said via Reuters:

"It means everything. The fans are the main reason we wanted to win this trophy but we wanted it for a lot of reasons. It’s our dream, it’s my dream and I’m glad we made it. The win says a lot about this group of players. It’s a very good team and the result is not by magic. Now we are going to celebrate."

Desire Doue was also delighted after scoring a brace in the final and said:

“I have no words. That was just incredible for me, simply incredible. I have no words, sorry. He’s (Luis Enrique) been here for two years and he has made history for the club. Tactically and mentally, he is a really good coach, unbelievable, and as a human being too. It is a pleasure to work with him. I don’t know how we’ll celebrate but it’s going to be crazy.”

PSG won 5-0 against Inter Milan on Saturday night, May 31, to clinch their first-ever UEFA Champions League title. Achraf Hakimi scored the opening goal, before a brace from Doue made it 3-0 just after the hour mark. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu scored the final goals of the game to seal the biggest win in a European Cup final.

PSG star Ousmane Dembele on Champions League win

Ousmane Dembele also spoke to the media after the UEFA Champions League win, stating it was brilliant to win in style. He stated that the competition in the squad was pushing them to become better and said via Reuters:

"It's pride. It's exceptional. Playing in a Champions League final and winning in style. Winning 5-0 against a team like Inter Milan is difficult. Our confidence grew from match to match. We knew that in this final we'd have to bring out the big game, great Paris St Germain. There's a lot of competition in this team, which means you have to give 100%, otherwise you're replaced."

PSG already won the Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France this season. The Champions League win saw them complete the treble for the first time in their history.

