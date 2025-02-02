"Now Haaland knows who he is", "That boy is a monster" - Fans hail Arsenal star as they thrash Manchester City 5-1 in PL clash

Arsenal fans have lauded Myles Lewis-Skelly following their 5-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday (February 2). The youngster was solid in defense and contributed meaningfully in attack by scoring the Gunners’ third goal of the game.

Two minutes into the game, Martin Odegaard opened the scoring for Arsenal following a pass from Kai Havertz. In the 55th minute, Erling Haaland equalized for City after being set up by Savinho.

One minute later (56’), Thomas Partey placed his shot in the back of the net, making the scoreline 2-1. In the 62nd minute, Lewis-Skelly made it 3-1 after receiving a pass from Declan Rice.

Then, in the 76th minute, Havertz got on the scoresheet by latching on to a pass from Gabriel Martinelli. In added time (90+3’), Ethan Nwaneri scored for the Gunners with another assist from Rice, which made the final scoreline 5-1 on the night.

Trending

During his stint on the pitch, Lewis-Skelly had a passing accuracy of 92% (23/25). He registered two clearances and won six out of seven ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to commend the youngster for his stellar performance, with one tweeting:

"Now Haaland knows who Mileys Lewis Skelly is.”

Expand Tweet

"Myles lewis skelly really has that dawg in him arsenal got gold on their hands fr,” another added.

"Myles Lewis Skelly, youngest bossman ive seen,” a user opined.

"Bro Lewis skelly's composure is another level,” another tweeted.

"Lewis-Skelly is my man of the match. That boy is a monster!” wrote another.

Expand Tweet

How did Arsenal's midfielder Declan Rice perform against Manchester City?

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Declan Rice was one of the brains that facilitated Arsenal’s victory as he registered two assists against Manchester City. Rice had a passing accuracy of 88% (38/43). He provided five key passes and created one big chance (via Sofascore). The Englishman has now scored one goal and registered five assists in 22 league games this season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are ranked second in the Premier League standings with 50 points from 24 games. Mikel Arteta's side will take on Newcastle United in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday (February 5). They will be looking to bounce back after a 2-0 loss in the first leg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback