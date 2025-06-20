"Now the hunger inside me is back" - Manchester City star Phil Foden claims he wants to 'prove people wrong' after poor last season

Manchester City star Phil Foden has claimed that after a forgettable 2024-25 season, his hunger is back. The Englishman said he struggled last season but is now ready after taking a break with his family.

Speaking after City's 2-0 Club World Cup win over Wydad Casablanca on Wednesday (June 18), Foden said he was not at his best in the 2024-25 season but was keen on bouncing back. The 25-year-old added that he is waiting for Manchester City's next season to kick off. Foden said (via GOAL):

"New start, new me. The time off was very beneficial. Not a lot of footballers these days get much time off, so it's very important. I can't remember the last time I had a break like that to be honest. I struggled to switch off completely but I just rested with the family, did my own thing and I needed it. Now the hunger inside me is back and I want to prove people wrong."

Earlier this month, the Manchester City star requested Thomas Tuchel to leave him out of the England squad for the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Andorra and the friendly against Senegal. He is currently in the United States, playing in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Foden scored just seven goals and assisted twice in the Premier League last season.

Arsenal advised to sign Manchester City star to bolster attack

Former Republic of Ireland striker Tony Cascarino has urged Arsenal to consider a move for Phil Foden. During a discussion on talkSPORT, he was asked if the Gunners should sign Jack Grealish, and the pundit was quick to say that Foden was the better option. He said (via Metro):

"No, I think Foden's way more likely. Obviously Arteta worked at Man City with Phil Foden and for whatever reason, I'm sure we'll find out down the line, Phil Foden just hasn't been the player we know him to be this season. From where he was the Football Writers' Player of the Year the season before, his performances this year have just not justified that."

"But all what's happening at City and all the spending that's gone on, I wouldn't be surprised if Foden is allowed to go somewhere. Whether City let him go Arsenal, I don't know, but they let Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko go there. If Arsenal could get him, I think Arteta would really consider that, yeah," he added.

Manchester City have signed Rayan Cherki this summer, and Phil Foden now faces competition for this spot in the starting XI.

