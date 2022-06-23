“Now I admire him even more” – PSG star hails Lionel Messi as the greatest of all time ‘without any argument’

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Ander Herrera hailed Lionel Messi as the greatest player of all time. He heaped praise on the Argentinian's abilities and professionalism.

Messi's debut season (2021-22) at the Parc des Princes has been debated by many as to whether the Argentine forward had success.

The 34-year-old was part of the PSG side that lifted the Ligue 1 title. However, perhaps his own performances didn't hit the heights many had come to expect following his time at Barcelona. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner managed 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Herrera is of the belief that the huge expectations of the Argentine led to questions being had over his contribution. He also pointed out a record he did break in his debut campaign.

He told AS:

"He is asked 50 goals per season. From there, if he doesn't get them, people talk. We must also not forget that Leo has had the all-time record in Ligue 1: he hit the post 10 times last season! If he had scored ten more goals, it would be a very good season for Leo."

Herrera went on to state that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is the greatest player of all time:

“But for me he is the best of all time, without any argument. Now I admire him even more for how he manages his day to day life with total humility, always with a smile for people.”

Lionel Messi looking to improve at PSG next season

Lionel Messi to shine for the Ligue 1 champions next term

Lionel Messi has made it known that he's aware of the issues many had with his first season with PSG and is vowing to be at his best come next season.

He recently spoke to TyC Sports where he made it clear he has now familiarised himself with his new surroundings in Paris:

"Thinking about me, individually and what happened this year, I think about being able to reverse the situation, about not having the feeling of having changed clubs and that it didn't go well for me."

He continued:

"I know that this year is going to be different, I'm already prepared for what's to come, I know the club, I know the city, I'm a little more comfortable with the dressing room, with my teammates and I know it's going to be different."

Messi will be part of the PSG side that face Kawasaki Frontale in a pre-season friendly at the Japan National Stadium on July 20.

His Paris Saint-Germain side may be coached by a manager by the time that date arrives. Christophe Galtier has been heavily tipped to succeed Mauricio Pochettino.

