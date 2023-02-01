"Now I can sleep", "Build them a statue" - Chelsea fans ecstatic after Enzo Fernandez deal is agreed

Chelsea fans are ecstatic about the latest update involving Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernandez, whose transfer to Stamford Bridge now seems imminent. Representatives from West London were in Lisbon to get the deal across the line, and while it has taken a long time, worried fans are now happy to have transfer expert Fabrizio Romano's confirmation.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC #DeadlineDay



Important: clubs running to get the documents signed before end of the window, it’s finally agreed.



Boarding set to be completed — London @TurkishAirlines Enzo Fernández to Chelsea… HERE WE GO! Agreement reached right now between Chelsea & BenficaImportant: clubs running to get the documents signed before end of the window, it’s finally agreed.Boarding set to be completed — London Enzo Fernández to Chelsea… HERE WE GO! Agreement reached right now between Chelsea & Benfica 🚨🔵🇦🇷 #CFC #DeadlineDayImportant: clubs running to get the documents signed before end of the window, it’s finally agreed.Boarding set to be completed — London ✈️ @TurkishAirlines https://t.co/YGwY4QGseQ

Fans took to Twitter to share their elation at the news and will be looking forward to having the World Cup winner join their squad as soon as possible. The 22-year-old midfielder played every game for Argentina in Qatar, notably starting and completing every knockout match.

Chelsea fans have been in awe of his impressive performances, both in the World Cup and with Benfica, and shared their excitement about his imminent arrival with tweets like these:

OBIDIENT LEVI 💯 @RealKingAgility



Important: clubs running to get the documents signed before end of the window, it’s finally agreed.



Now I can sleep with a smile on my cheek... What a way to end January... Welcome to Chelsea, Enzo!

Mod @CFCMod_ Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are the absolute kings, build them a statue immediately, their ambition is second to none. Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are the absolute kings, build them a statue immediately, their ambition is second to none.

Yhoung @yhoungzee



Important: clubs running to get the documents signed before end of the window, it’s finally agreed.



Finally Enzo is here 💙💙💙

God'swill Emma @swill_emma We got our man. Thank you Todd Boehly. Enzo is finally here We got our man. Thank you Todd Boehly. Enzo is finally here https://t.co/ARfgDf1O2i

Blackliberian @blackliberian1 Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali deserves a Statue each. #EnzoFernandez Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali deserves a Statue each.#EnzoFernandez

hez @CFCHorizon



Important: clubs running to get the documents signed before end of the window, it’s finally agreed.



BUILD TODD BOEHLY AND EGHBALI A STATUE

Mr Loc&Loaded @michaelshamhu Chelsea are going crazy in this transfer window Chelsea are going crazy in this transfer window 😱

klee #FREEZIYECH 🧙‍♂️🇲🇦 @scorsunny chelsea's transfer window is crazy chelsea's transfer window is crazy

APEX @AdeboyBilly Chelsea wilding this window.. crazy signings Chelsea wilding this window.. crazy signings

Chelsea finally got Enzo Fernandez after long transfer saga with Benfica

According to reports, Chelsea and Benfica have reached an agreement that will see the Blues sign midfielder Enzo Fernández for a British record fee of over £105 million. The negotiations, led by Behdad Eghbali, went on for over 12 hours until a breakthrough was finally achieved an hour before the deadline.

This transfer means that since the takeover by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, the Blues have splashed out more than £500 million on transfers. They have recruited young players with high ceilings like Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoît Badiashile, and David Datro Fofana.

With Enzo Fernandez, they have now set a new club record and broken the British transfer record of £100 million set by Jack Grealish's move from Aston Villa to Manchester City.

The Blues initially had a bid of around £70 million rejected by Benfica, but were determined to secure their number one January target. They reopened talks with the Portuguese side last weekend.

According to the Telegraph, negotiations focused on the structure of the transfer fee. Benfica had initially demanded that the full £105 million buy-out clause be paid in one payment, but later indicated that they would be willing to accept the money in installments.

After long talks, a breakthrough was achieved as the deadline for the transfer drew near. According to the Telegraph, Stamford Bridge quickly made preparations to finalize the transfer and booked a hospital in Portugal for Fernandez to have his medical. A private jet was also sent to fly him to England.

