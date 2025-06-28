Alessandro Del Piero predicts winner of Real Madrid vs Juventus clash in Club World Cup Round of 16

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has predicted the winner of the Bianconeri's FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday (July 1) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Both sides won two of their three group games. After winning their first two Group G games, a 5-2 defeat to Manchester City meant that Juve finished second in the group. Meanwhile, Los Blancos won Group H, going unbeaten, finishing two points ahead of second-placed Al-Hilal (5).

While Juve hold a special place in his heart, Del Piero admitted that Los Blancos are the favourites to reach the last-eight at the Bianconeri's expense, saying on SNTV (via Juvefc)

“Now, listen, as you know my heart is black and white, and it always will be, so I hope I’m wrong, but I think Real will go through."

However, the former Italy striker doesn't foresee Xabi Alonso's side go all the way in the competition, reckoning quadruple winners Paris Saint-Germain to end their dream season on a high:

“Who will win the Club World Cup? Juventus! This is my dream, but I don’t think it can happen. For me, PSG will emerge victorious.”

The Parisians take on their former player Lionel Messi's current team - MLS side Inter Miami - on Sunday in the Round of 16 on Sunday (June 29) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

What happened the last time Real Madrid met Juventus?

Real Madrid won the 2018 UEFA Champions Leaguem after beating Juventus in the quarter-finals.

Real Madrid and Juventus last met in the quarter-finals of the 2017-18 edition of the UEFA Champions League. Less than a year after beating the Bianconeri 4-1 in the previous season's final, the two sides renewed acquaintances.

Los Blancos dominated the first leg away from home, winnng 3-0, with the club's all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a brace either side of half-time before Marcelo added a third.

Zinedine Zidane's side, though, were jolted in the second leg at home, with the visitors surprisingly scoring thrice without reply. However, with extra time looming, Ronaldo scored from the spot in the eighth minute of stoppage time to spare Madrid's blushes.

Los Blancos would go on to complete a three-peat, beating Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate and Liverpool 3-1 in the final. Since then, Madrid have won the competition twice more.

