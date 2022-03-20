"Now Messi isn't playing, who's to blame?" - Fans react as PSG get thrashed 3-0 by Monaco in Ligue 1

PSG were thrashed 3-0 by AS Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday for their third defeat in five top-flight games.

A brace from Wissam Ben Yedder on either side of a goal from Kevin Volland got the job done for the hosts, who were in inspired form on the night.

Mauricio Pochettino's side had more possession, completed more passes and had an equal number of shots in the match but couldn't find a way past the resolute Monegasques.

Ben Yedder opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a cheeky backheel shot after Youssouf Fofana found him unmarked in the center.

Volland then came off the bench in the second half to double their advantage, firing home a first-time shot off a cross from Ruben Aguilar.

He then won a penalty for Monaco in the dying stages after being hacked down by Presnel Kimpembe with Ben Yedder then stepping up to cooly convert from 12 yards.

PSG were absolutely woeful on the night, struggling to put up a fight despite dominating stats and not looking like a side contending for the title at all.

Their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table could be cut to 12 if Marseille win their clash with Nice later today.

While it's still a healthy advantage to have with only nine games remaining, pressure is mounting on the embattled Pochettino, who also oversaw a painful Champions League exit last week.

Lionel Messi missed PSG's loss against Monaco

Lionel Messi was absent from the clash with the flu.

He's come under fire for disappointing performances with PSG, with many even blaming him for their poor results.

But even without him today, the French giants struggled, and now, the fans are asking who's to blame for the loss.

Neither Kylian Mbappe nor Neymar could rescue the Parisians from this debacle.

With Di Maria also injured, Pochettino went with Giorginio Wijnaldum on the right wing, a tactical move that backfired spectacularly as the Dutchman struggled big time.

Here are some of the best reactions from the match:

Timi of lagos @daddy_of_lagos PSG WILL FOEVER BE USELESS PSG WILL FOEVER BE USELESS

BIG DAMMY @Skylolo93 The earlier @PSG_English gets rid of Pochetino, the better for them. Man's just so clueless The earlier @PSG_English gets rid of Pochetino, the better for them. Man's just so clueless 😭

Akhilesh Gannavarapu @KayfabeDiaries #ManUtd #ASMPSG Don't get Mauricio Pochettino anywhere near Manchester United. PSG bottling another game where they are being outplayed #MUFC Don't get Mauricio Pochettino anywhere near Manchester United. PSG bottling another game where they are being outplayed #MUFC #ManUtd #ASMPSG

Poju @pojugreat @Wale_A3



PSG don’t want you guys to have Pochetino free of charge



United must pay £80m coughed out on Maguire to have Pochetino 🤣🤣🤣 @ManUtd LmaoooooooPSG don’t want you guys to have Pochetino free of chargeUnited must pay £80m coughed out on Maguire to have Pochetino 🤣🤣🤣 @Wale_A3 @ManUtd Lmaooooooo PSG don’t want you guys to have Pochetino free of charge United must pay £80m coughed out on Maguire to have Pochetino 🤣🤣🤣

Jeremy @thisbemii Messi brought badluck to this psg team #psgmonaco Messi brought badluck to this psg team #psgmonaco

Olayanju Wasiu O. @I_am_Olayanju Now Messi isn't playing,who's to blame? Hey PSG fan, who are you gonna boo today? Neymar? Or....Mbappe? I doubt that! Now Messi isn't playing,who's to blame? Hey PSG fan, who are you gonna boo today? Neymar? Or....Mbappe? I doubt that!

Mr.AHENKORAH👨🏾‍🦰(New Account) @MrAhenkorah PSG is playing with Neymar and Mbappe,they are not control the game, this means PSG needs Messi more than anything. PSG is playing with Neymar and Mbappe,they are not control the game, this means PSG needs Messi more than anything.

Emaaaad𓃵 @fcbEmaaaD @stilljugging @PSGhub Messi has not been at his best this season... but has he been shit? Not at all... he is topping assists with least game played... creates so much... PSG against Monaco is creating nothing @stilljugging @PSGhub Messi has not been at his best this season... but has he been shit? Not at all... he is topping assists with least game played... creates so much... PSG against Monaco is creating nothing

Zaid @izaidshafiq There's no way Mbappe is gonna stay at PSG even if they offer him 1M/w LMAO There's no way Mbappe is gonna stay at PSG even if they offer him 1M/w LMAO

åisier @Aisier5 Mbappe is defo ducking that club Mbappe is defo ducking that club😂😂

olawale @Messissexual Messi is not on the pitch and Mbappe is ghosting? Okay the pot is on the fire, remain to pour water inside so we can start cooking! Messi is not on the pitch and Mbappe is ghosting? Okay the pot is on the fire, remain to pour water inside so we can start cooking!

KM🧍🏻‍♀️ @_7KMmichelle Mbappe can you score or play well ugh Mbappe can you score or play well ugh

Tom Clarke @tom_clarke7 Surely worst performance of the season from PSG so far?! Abysmal. #MONPSG Surely worst performance of the season from PSG so far?! Abysmal. #MONPSG

YM 𓃵 @MJason020 Monaco is toying with them. Get Mbappe out of there. Tchouameni.. what a player. After losing to Real Madrid this PSG side looking lifeless i swearMonaco is toying with them. Get Mbappe out of there. Tchouameni.. what a player. After losing to Real Madrid this PSG side looking lifeless i swear😂 Monaco is toying with them. Get Mbappe out of there. Tchouameni.. what a player. https://t.co/C8Qjx3Gcvy

