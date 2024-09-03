"Now's not the time" - Fans unhappy with Manchester United star's social media post as he poses with Liverpool star days after defeat

Manchester United fans are unimpressed with centre-back Lisandro Martínez's social media post as he posed alongside Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister days after defeat in the Northwest derby. The Red Devils lost 3-0 to the Merseyside club in their third Premier League clash of the season on September 1 at Old Trafford.

The Reds opened the scoring through Luis Díaz in the 35th minute and the Colombian winger doubled their advantage in the 42nd minute. Mohamed Salah, who assisted both of Diaz's goals, netted the third in the 56th minute.

Martínez and Alexis Mac Allister are teammates in the Argentina national team and will be playing for La Albiceleste in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Fans took to social media and flooded with posts criticizing Lisandro Martínez for making the post on social media with Alexis Mac Allister following Manchester United's defeat against the Reds. Here are some of their reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

One fan wrote:

"Now's not the time."

Another added:

"omg why mcallister."

"Mate, we just got battered by Liverpool on Sunday. Choose when to put out a pic of you & a Liverpool player wisely. This is not the time Licha." chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"bro posted Mac Allister. Definitely won’t go down well with Utd fans. Not the time."

Another tweeted:

"So passionate and all that playing for the badge nonsense, atleast take the pic with some other player."

"You had a poor game and this is what you do the following week huh ?" posted another.

One user wrote:

"He talks so much about passion and the shirt to not understand the basics . This pic is just so wrong right now."

Argentina will face Chile in their first match of the international break on September 5 at Estadio Mâs Monumental.

"I think all over they took the chances very clinical" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag on their loss against Liverpool

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag opened up after his squad's loss 3-0 loss to the Reds at home. In an interview with beIN SPORTS' Andy Kerr, the Dutch manager spoke about the goals conceded by the Red Devils, and said:

"It's difficult because when you say individual errors. When you make them like this and you know against Liverpool, they are very good in the turnovers, and I think the structures were right in this moment, especially the first goal, the second goal as well; third goal, you can debate. I think we were not so right over the left side and the rest defence. But the first two goals, you can't change."

"When you make such mistakes against a good team like Liverpool, they will kill you, and I think all over they took the chances very clinical," Ten Hag added.

Following the Northwest Derby, Manchester United are 14th in the Premier League table with three points while Liverpool are second with nine points. The Red Devils will travel to Southampton after the international break, while the Reds will host Nottingham Forest.

