"Numbers speak for themselves" - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo insists he is very happy with his form 

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he's happy with his current form at the club.

The 37-year-old made a sensational return to Old Trafford last September from Juventus and has scored 15 goals in all competitions since then.

However, only one of those strikes has come in 2022 as his goalscoring average has dropped dramatically since the turn of the year.

SportyBet @SportyBet



#Ronaldo #Messi #PSGReal #psgrealmadrid #MUNBHA Lionel Messi's penalty was saved by Courtois almost the same time Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of 2022. 🤔 Lionel Messi's penalty was saved by Courtois almost the same time Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of 2022. 🤔#Ronaldo #Messi #PSGReal #psgrealmadrid #MUNBHA https://t.co/komSWbuJhA

Ronaldo also fired a blank against old foes Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday as the Red Devils drew 1-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

But in an interview with DAZN, the Portuguese talisman said he doesn't have to prove himself every time as his numbers do the talking.

Speaking to Nacho Gonzalez, he said:

"You have to be intelligent and know that at 18, 20 or 25 you are not the same as at 35. And that is the maturity, the experience, the intelligence to understand that maybe you lose some things to win others and have balance right to keep competing and be at the highest level."

He added:

"That's not easy, but it seems like it to me, because I show year after year that the numbers speak for themselves. I don't have to tell you that I'm very good, because the numbers are there. The facts are facts, the rest is not It doesn't matter at all. That's why I'm very happy with my form, I'm still scoring goals, helping people, teams, both in the national team and at Manchester United and that's why I want to continue like this."

Ronaldo aims for more title glory with Manchester United

Throughout his illustrious career, Ronaldo has lifted 34 titles, including nine with Manchester United, from his first spell at the club.

He's also won the Euro 2016 and UEFA Nations League with Portugal, but wants to get his hands on more trophies before hanging up his boots.

Ronaldo added:

"It's hard to say that I don't want more, because if I'm at a club that gives me the opportunity to win more things, why not. And in the national team too. I know I don't have many years left playing, four or five more, We'll see, and I want to win more things."

Manchester United's current season, however, is edging towards another titleless finish. They lost out in both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, and are trailing Premier League leaders Manchester City by 17 points.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



One shy of Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo has now won 34 career titlesOne shy of Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo has now won 34 career titles 🏆One shy of Lionel Messi 👀 https://t.co/k6v9UqLUw4

They're active in the Champions League too, but winning is a long shot given the form of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich.

Right now, finishing in the top four places in the league and qualifying for the competition again next season is their ultimate objective. They currently sit in fourth place, one point above Arsenal who have two games in hand.

