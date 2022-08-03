"Obviously ain't good enough" - Arsenal told to sell 5 first-team stars this month

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara believes Arsenal need to sell five first-team players this summer. O'Hara named William Saliba, Hector Bellerin, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny as players the Gunners need to get rid of.

Saliba has notably been backed by fans to play a key part for Mikel Arteta's side in the 2022-23 campaign after spending the last three seasons out on loan. However, O'Hara believes the defender isn't at the level the Gunners need.

When asked if Arsenal should keep or sell Saliba this summer on talkSPORT Edge, the former midfielder responded (as quoted by the Express):

"Who? I mean you're asking me about players, I have no interest in Arsenal whatsoever. If you have loaned him out and he has been there three seasons, you've loaned him out twice [then] he obviously ain't good enough. Get rid of him."

O'Hara, who was part of the last Spurs team to lift a major trophy (2007-08 EFL Cup), went on to add about Pepe:

"I would say sell [Pepe], get rid, I mean it was kind of a shocking signing really. £75million but paid over five years? Ridiculous. If they can get money back for him then get rid of him because I don't think he is good enough to play in this [Mikel] Arteta team."

He also had some scathing criticism for Xhaka and Bellerin, stating:

"Get rid [of Xhaka]. You have got to sell him, he lets you down in big games and I think Arsenal are going to be right amongst it this season with the players they have signed. I think it's time, get rid of him."

O'Hara continued:

"Get rid [of Bellerin]. I mean does he even play anymore? Get rid of him, I mean he was decent five years ago, loads of talent but Arsenal have moved on."

How have the likes of Xhaka, Bellerin, Elneny and Pepe fared for Arsenal?

Saliba is yet to make his senior debut for the Gunners but returned to the club this summer on the back of an excellent 2021-22 season with Olympique Marseille.

Xhaka, who briefly served as club captain, has constantly divided fans over the last few years. The Swiss midfielder has played exactly 250 times for the Premier League giants, scoring 14 goals and laying out 22 assists.

Bellerin spent last season on loan at Real Betis, but has returned to the Emirates with just one more year left on his deal. The 27-year-old has made 239 appearances for the Gunners, recording a handy nine goals and 29 assists.

Egyptian midfielder Elneny has never really nailed a place in Arsenal's starting XI since arriving from FC Basel in 2016. He has been a valuable squad option, though, featuring in 147 matches.

Lastly, Pepe was a club-record signing from LOSC Lille in 2019, but hasn't repaid the faith placed in him by the Gunners. In 112 matches across competitions for Arteta's side, he has recorded 27 goals and 21 assists.

