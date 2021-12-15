"Obviously it helps" - Kevin De Bruyne makes Liverpool and Chelsea title race claim after Manchester City's 7-0 win over Leeds United

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne believes having a higher goal difference than Liverpool and Chelsea could help in the title race come the end of the season.

De Bruyne stated that goal difference is not something Manchester City should be thinking about right now as it helps towards the end of the season. The 30-year-old playmaker is currently focused on winning each game.

Speaking after beating Leeds United 7-0 (via HITC), Kevin De Bruyne said:

"Yes, but now for the moment we just have to maintain the good level and try to win game by game. Obviously it helps (the goal difference). But that is something that can help at the end of the year (season). That’s not something we should think about."

Kevin De Bruyne believes it will be a close title fight between Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool. The Belgian midfielder also stated that winning games outside the top three is tricky in the Premier League.

De Bruyne added:

"It’s one hell of a competition. Even outside the top three, it’s very hard to win every game and you saw a lot of games, like Wolves and West Ham, where you win with one goal difference. It’s still going to be a hell of a race this year, but we are going to try."

Manchester City piled the pressure on chasers Liverpool and Chelsea by securing a 7-0 win over Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne was one of the best players on the pitch for the Premier League champions as he scored a brace, including a long-range effort.

Manchester City have done their bit in this particular game-week. Their win against Leeds meant they could not be caught by either Chelsea or Liverpool.

As things stand, the Cityzens are four points clear at the top of the table, having amassed 41 points from 17 matches. In terms of goal difference, Liverpool lead with a goal difference of 33 while Manchester City currently stand at 31.

Chelsea are currently six goals behind the Reds, with a goal difference of 27.

Manchester City News @ManCityMEN Man City shouldn't think about goal difference in title race just yet says Kevin De Bruyne manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Man City shouldn't think about goal difference in title race just yet says Kevin De Bruyne manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are head and shoulders clear of rest of the pack

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are in a league of their own in the Premier League. If Liverpool and Chelsea win their respective games, the trio will be separated by just one point between themselves.

The fourth spot in the Premier League table is currently occupied by West Ham United, who are eight points behind third-placed Chelsea. The Hammers are also 13 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are expected to notch up three points in their midweek Premier League games. The Reds host an out-of-form Newcastle United while Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will play Everton.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar