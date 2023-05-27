"Obviously a high-calibre player but he’s also a prima donna" - Former Manchester United coach urges club to snub move for PSG's Neymar Jr

Former Manchester United first-team coach Rene Meulensteen has insisted that the club should shy away from a move for Neymar this summer.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Paris Saint-Germain winger (via GOAL). However, Meulensteen, who served as a member of the coaching staff under Sir Alex Ferguson, believes that the Brazilian winger is a high-maintenance player. He also added that they would face selection trouble if they sign Neymar, with Marcus Rashford currently the go-to option on the left wing.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said:

"It’s probably rumours and speculation, everybody keeps tight-lipped about it. I have my reservations about it because he’s obviously a high-calibre player but he’s also a prima donna. He’s never played in the Premier League. Playing in Spain and France is completely different."

He added:

"Also his best position is playing on the left wing and you’re going to go with Rashford. But you need to look into it and that’s why I think Erik keeps his cards close to his chest on this one," Meulensteen opined while speaking to talkSPORT.

Earlier, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag remained coy when asked about links between the club and Neymar. Speaking ahead of the side's Premier League clash against Chelsea on May 25, Ten Hag said:

"When we have news we will tell you."

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for a world-record fee of €222 million in 2017. He has since registered 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 games for the club, winning numerous titles.

The Brazilian has, however, been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes this summer despite having a strong season. He scored 18 goals and picked up 17 assists before an injury in February ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Bruno Fernandes opens up on Manchester United's chances in the Champions League

Fernandes believes that United can be strong in the Champions League.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes believes the side can be strong contenders in the UEFA Champions League next season. The Portugal star believes the Red Devils possess the quality to make a strong run in the tournament next season.

Speaking in a press conference after the club's 4-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League, he said:

“Every team that competes in the Premier League can compete in the Champions League if you do the right things. Obviously Champions League is always a different scenario because you play against the Spanish team that plays really well on the ball, you play against the Italian teams that are really strong, you play against the German teams that we all know are clinical."

He added:

“You always find there are some teams that everyone calls the ‘small ones’ and they surprise everyone when you go away to play against them, so it’s a beautiful place to be. We want to be there, we have to enjoy it and do the best we can because I think we have the qualities to play and to get a good position.”

The win over Chelsea marked a return to the Champions League for the Red Devils after a one-year break.

Poll : 0 votes