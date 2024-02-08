"Obviously I would like to stay" - In-form Real Madrid star plays down claims that he wants to leave

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has made it clear that he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Ukrainian shot-stopper's contract expires in the summer of 2025.

He was linked with an exit to Celtic in the recently closed January transfer window, but the player stayed put. Lunin told El Chiringuito (via Football Espana) that the future cannot be pre-determined before strongly adding:

"Obviously, I would like to stay."

Lunin has played as backup to Thibaut Courtois since arriving in 2018. Both players joined the club in the same summer, with the Belgian shot-stopper joining from Chelsea, where he was replaced with Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kepa spent the next five years at Stamford Bridge, but on losing his spot to Edouard Mendy and last summer to Robert Sanchez, the Spaniard joined Real Madrid on a loan deal for the season.

Kepa was brought in to replace Thibaut Courtois, who suffered an ACL injury on his left knee in August, and was potentially ruled out for the season. Lunin was reported to be unhappy at having to play backup to Courtois for so long and again to be shunned despite the Belgian's injury due to the arrival of Kepa. However, in his interview, Lunin said that he "completely understood" the decision.

Over the next few months, his hard work eventually paid off, as he has made 15 appearances compared to 18 by Kepa. As for Real Madrid, Lunin's latest interview with make them feel better about not having to worry about the player's future for at least one more season.

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric to leave this summer

Real Madrid's Luka Modric has four months left in his Real Madrid contract, and the player is set leave this summer. Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed (via Tribal Football):

"It's very difficult to leave professionals on the bench who train well and work well, and more so players who have and are marking an era. We have to thank him for everything he has done here. On a professional level, I take the decision, and that's it."

Modric joined Real Madrid in 2012. He has since made 514 appearances across competitions, registering 38 goals and 83 assists. Modric has won five Champions League titles, including a three-peat, among other major honours.