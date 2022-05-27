"Obviously" - PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino claims Real Madrid will be disappointed to miss out on Kylian Mbappe

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino claims Real Madrid will be disappointed to have missed out on superstar forward Kylian Mbappe.

The 23-year-old recently signed a new three-year contract extension at the Parc Des Princes, which Marca claims has made the Frenchman the highest paid player in the world.

PF | Transfer News @PurelyFootball Totti: “I'm happy with Mbappé's choice because it's a choice of the heart. He grew up with Paris. It's not easy to say no to Real, I did it 20 years ago to stay in Rome. Mbappé, made the right decision. The roots are the most important thing. I think it's the right decision.” Totti: “I'm happy with Mbappé's choice because it's a choice of the heart. He grew up with Paris. It's not easy to say no to Real, I did it 20 years ago to stay in Rome. Mbappé, made the right decision. The roots are the most important thing. I think it's the right decision.” https://t.co/whsXq1C4Jz

Following the seismic contract re-signing, The Athletic have reported that La Liga have filed a complaint with UEFA, the French administrative courts and the EU over the deal. They are claiming that the "scandalous" deal "attacks the integrity of European football".

Speaking to El Partidazo de COPE, as quoted by Marca, Pochettino claimed that he recognises that Madrid will be hurt by Mbappe's rejection.

He said:

"Obviously, it is a disappointment for Real Madrid not to have signed Mbappé."

The PSG boss was also asked if he believed Mbappe had made the right choice by staying in the French capital, to which he replied:

"I am not going to comment. Decisions are decisions. For the club, the people, the French league is something that is going to come out benefited."

Mbappe has enjoyed an incredible season for the Parisiens, having scored 39 goals and provided 26 assists in his 46 appearances this term, as he helped guide his side to regain the Ligue 1 title.

GOAL @goal Luka Modric says he won't do an Mbappe 🤭 Luka Modric says he won't do an Mbappe 🤭 https://t.co/kuMC1CaGl0

PSG boss Pochettino reveals when he discovered Mbappe had rejected Real Madrid

Despite his team winning a record-equalling tenth French top-flight title, the 50-year-old manager's future in the French capital appears uncertain after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16.

The former Tottenham boss has claimed that he only found out about Mbappe's contract an hour before the announcement was made on his future, with Pochettino claiming:

"I was not surprised by Mbappé's decision. We trusted that he had not made the decision and that it was going to be at the last moment."

He added:

"The entire PSG dressing room found out about Mbappé's decision half an hour before. Only Achraf Hakimi knew it. Officially I found out about his renewal of Mbappé half an hour before. Even being close to him we didn't know his final decision. The president tells me. There was always a lot of closeness with Kylian" and that "in the break gave me his renewal shirt."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Fabinho responds to Mbappe's claim that South American football is not as developed as Europe's. Fabinho responds to Mbappe's claim that South American football is not as developed as Europe's. https://t.co/gOGwfQRRz3

