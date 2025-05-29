"Of course it is devastating" - Chelsea captain Reece James makes feelings clear about decision from Enzo Maresca in Europa Conference League final

Chelsea captain Reece James has opened up on how he felt upon learning that he was going to start the Europa Conference League final on the bench. The 25-year-old right-back was named on the bench for the game against Real Betis, which his side came from behind to win 4-1, and only came on at half-time.
James spoke to TNT Sports after the game in Wroclaw, pointing out that he felt devastated to learn that he would not be starting for his side. The Englishman pointed out, however, that he accepted the decision of his manager and readied himself for whenever he would be needed in the game.
"Of course it is devastating to know you are not starting in a final. I want to play every game but it was the manager's decision. Once he made the decision, I had to move on and accept it and be ready when I was needed."
Fresh from playing 90 minutes in the Premier League finale on Sunday, Reece James was named on the bench to manage his minutes, while Malo Gusto started against Real Betis. The young Frenchman struggled to impose himself in the game and was taken off at half-time with the Blues behind.
James immediately showed his experience and class, completing 82% of his passes and winning all four duels he contested. The right-back had a 100% tackle success rate, made one interception, and one recovery in the second half.
Reece James lifted the Conference League trophy, his first as captain of his boyhood club, having won several titles with Chelsea over the years. He finished the season with 27 appearances, more than he has managed in each of the last two seasons for the Blues.
Chelsea coach provides explanation for Reece James exclusion
Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has explained the reason behind his decision to name captain Reece James on the bench against Real Betis. The Italian tactician saw his side come from behind to claim a 4-1 win over the Spanish outfit in Wroclaw thanks to an improved second half display.
In an interview with TNT Sports after the game, Maresca pointed out that he wishes to always start the right-back in every game. He explained that the decision was taken to manage his minutes with his recent injury struggles in mind.
"I promise you, I would always start with Reece but I am trying to protect him. He played more games this season than the last two, three years. He knows that, but he is a top player for us. For us he is like Cole, but we have to manage him."
Reece James was introduced at the break in place of Malo Gusto, and the academy graduate provided an assured performance for his side. His presence at the back allowed the likes of Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez to shine further forward and secure the win for Chelsea.