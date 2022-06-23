“Of course everything’s possible” – Agent makes claim on future of ‘very smart’ Manchester United and Chelsea target

Manchester United and Chelsea target Sasa Kalajdzic's agent Sascha Empacher has opened up on the future of his client.

According to reports from The Sun, the VfB Stuttgart forward has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea. The Sun has also claimed that Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs in Germany to have been credited with an interest in the towering striker.

Manchester United and Chelsea also face competition from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City, as per the report.

With the Austrian international looking increasingly likely to depart the Mercedes-Benz Arena, his agent has insisted that his client is in no hurry to make a decision.

Sascha Empacher namedropped Bayern Munich in his comments but has claimed that the Manchester United and Chelsea target is considering his options.

Empacher told the Bayern Insider podcast, as quoted by the Bavarian football Words:

“Sasa is a Stuttgart player. If a club is interested, they’ve to make an offer to VfB. Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world - of course, everything’s possible. Generally speaking, I don’t want to say much because that’s always confidential. At the moment, it’s a long transfer summer."

"I don’t want to speak about talks with clubs. It’s about Sasa playing at a very good club where he can achieve his sporting goals."

Empacher also hailed his client for his technical abilities as well as his intelligence and mentality. He added:

"No decision has been made as of now. Competition? There’s always competition at top clubs. It’s the same for every player. His qualities? Sasa is technically very strong for his height, he’s also mentally a very strong player, very smart and is a leading player.”

Manchester United or Chelsea - which is the best move for the Austrian international?

Sasa Kalajdzic endured an injury-ravaged campaign last time out, which saw him restricted to just 15 Bundesliga appearances. The striker still played an important role for his side, scoring six times while providing two assists.

The Spurs Web @thespursweb



Immense height

Rise to prominence

Style of play

Contract situation

Price tag

Injury history

🥊 Who else wants him



spurs-web.com/spurs-news/bio… An all-you-need-to-know bio on Tottenham striker target, Sasa KalajdzicImmense heightRise to prominenceStyle of playContract situationPrice tagInjury history🥊 Who else wants him An all-you-need-to-know bio on Tottenham striker target, Sasa Kalajdzic 🇦🇹📏 Immense height👶 Rise to prominence⚽️ Style of play📝 Contract situation💰 Price tag🚑 Injury history🥊 Who else wants himspurs-web.com/spurs-news/bio…

Kalajdzic was the key reason why Stuttgart managed to avoid relegation. With his contract at the club expiring in 2023, the forward looks certain to leave this summer.

Manchester United and Chelsea are both in need of a reliable goalscorer and Kalajdzic would be a good addition to either of the two clubs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far