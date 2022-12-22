“Of course, I admire Messi” – Novak Djokovic offers opinion on ‘humble’ PSG superstar after his World Cup success with Argentina

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has stated that he has immense respect for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi after the Argentine led his nation to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi was highly influential in Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar, recording seven goals and three assists to his name in seven appearances. The PSG forward has earned plaudits from leading sports figures across the globe, with Djokovic being the latest to shower praise on him.

The tennis legend, who was privileged to watch the World Cup final live at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday (18 December), expressed how he felt about seeing Argentina win the final. Djokovic said on the sidelines during a World Tennis League match in Dubai on Wednesday (December 21):

“I was really fortunate to be there present. By many people, it's the best World Cup final ever. What an outstanding finish, the way they won it, the way they were welcomed at home.”

The Serbian went on to express his admiration for Lionel Messi, praising the forward for his humility while being a good example for children who idolize him. Djokovic said.

“As a sports fan, as a football fan, of course, I admire Messi and respect him a lot. I think most of the world is happy with his achievement and what he has managed to do. Him being humble, a down-to-earth guy, not taken away by success."

"All these years is something I feel like serves as a great example to all the children that look up to him, they want to be like him."

Messi is currently in his homeland of Argentina as the celebrations continue over the nation's World Cup success. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to return to action at club level when PSG lock horns with Angers in January.

Novak Djokovic focused on being a good role model like Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi continues to win more admirers across the globe.

The tennis legend explained that he's keen to be a good example to children and young people across the world who look up to him as an elite athlete. He said:

“I want to believe that people, especially children and young people, identify themselves with me. I try to have that always, as awareness in everything I do, wherever I go, whatever I say."

The Serbian added:

“We as athletes have a huge privilege to have the platform and have that voice. Sport is followed by billions of people around the world. Sport speaks the universal language, it crashes all the borders, I guess. Hopefully, many kids will grab a tennis racquet because of watching me or other tennis players."

