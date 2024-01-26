“Of course, we like him" - Saudi prince wants to see Real Madrid-linked Kylian Mbappe to move to Saudi Arabia

Prince Abdullah Saad Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Saudi royal family wants to see Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe in the Saudi Pro League.

Mbappe, 25, is one of the most lethal goalscorers in the game currently, amassing a record 240 times in 286 games across competitions for PSG. That includes 28 goals and six assists in 26 games.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is in the final six months of his deal with the Parisians, having already informed his club that he won't extend his stay beyond the summer.

Real Madrid are widely believed to be the Frenchman's next destination, but Saudi Arabia apparently wishes to be involved in his sweepstakes. The Prince told CARRE on YouTube (via GOAL) that he would like Mbappe to join Cristiano Ronaldo as the next big-name player in the Kingdom:

“Of course we like him. Kylian Mbappe is a good player, he is strong and I hope to see him play in Saudi Arabia, in any team in our championship. Saudi Arabia is now the monster of the market.

"We have Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema. We have a strong championship, and we will surprise again. More stars will come. Saudi Arabia plans to become the number one nation in football. Soon.”

Ronaldo's arrival at Al-Nassr in December 2022 sparked an influx of big-name players, like Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, to the Kingdom.

Kylian Mbappe receives Real Madrid offer

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has received an offer from Real Madrid, as reported by ESPN, via Sports Mole.

The Frenchman has been a Los Blancos target for a while, with the La Liga giants having failed to land him on two previous occasions. Eager to avoid a repeat of 2022, when the Frenchman was close to joining them, only to extend his stay at the Parisians, Madrid are said to have made a 'serious' offer to land Mbappe.

The striker is free to strike up a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs, as he's in the final six months of his deal with his currrent club. The Parisians, though, are not expected to give up on their prized asset without a fight.