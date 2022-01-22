"They are looking like the best team in the world" - Michael Owen predicts result for Southampton vs Manchester City

Premier League legend Michael Owen is extremely confident in Manchester City. He predicts the table toppers will have a comfortable victory against Southampton on Matchday 23.

Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola, have yet again proved how much of a "champion" side they are in the Premier League. City have shown implausible levels of consistency in all the competitions that they have participated in week in and week out. As a result, City are 11 points above second-placed Liverpool in the table and are the firm favorites to win the Premier League title this season.

In their last PL encounter, Manchester City dominated the game against a Chelsea side who were desperate to beat City to close the gap between the two sides. Kevin De Bruyne scored a wonderful goal which was also the only goal of the match. City had more shots and shots on target when compared to Chelsea and never looked like they lost control of the game at any time.

Manchester City will now be looking to continue their winning streak when they face Southampton on Matchday 23. Premier League legend Michael Owen shared his thoughts about the match via BetVictor as he predicted a comfortable 2-0 victory for Manchester City. Owen added that Pep Guardiola and his team are currently the best team in the world and it was evident during their performance against Chelsea. Michael Owen spoke about City's chances of winning, saying:

"That was a disappointing away performance by Southampton against Wolves. They’re back on home turf though, and they’ve been tough to beat here in the last month. I’ve got to say a word for James Ward-Prowse, yet another free-kick goal, what an asset he is to Southampton."

Owen predicts a 2-0 victory for City:

"Man City are looking like the best team in the world right now. It says it all that last week I wouldn’t say they were at their absolute best, but it was still a comfortable win over Chelsea. De Bruyne’s goal was superb, he looks to be finding his best form again. I’d expect a comfortable win for City here, 2-0 City."

Are Manchester City inching towards a 6th Premier League title?

When the 2021-22 Premier League season started, most of the pundits predicted that the title would be a four horse race. Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United were all considered favorites to win the title. As a result, many fans and pundits stated that it would be very difficult for Man City to defend their title this season.

Six months into the season and it looks like all the predictions have gone wrong. City are by far the best team in the Premier League so far and the points table shares the same sentiment. Liverpool, the current runner-up in the points table are 11 points behind City but have a game in hand. It looks like City are running away with the PL title this season and the lack of consistency from the other favorites has heavily boosted City's chances of winning the title.

