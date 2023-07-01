"Offer doesn't interest me" - Manchester United target Mehdi Taremi confirms he has rejected offer from another Premier League club

Reported Manchester United target Mehdi Taremi has confirmed that he has rejected an offer from Everton.

The Iran international has scored 80 goals and provided 49 assists in 147 games for Porto during his three-year stay. He has now attracted interest from Manchester United and, by his own admission, Everton.

According to Portuguese outlet Jornal de Noticias, the Red Devils have been keeping tabs on Taremi for a while and can make a move this summer. It seems they will have one less suitor to compete with for the 30-year-old's signature.

Speaking to Iranian sports website Varzesh3 (h/t Express), Taremi said:

"Now there is an opportunity, but even now, for example, but Everton’s offer doesn’t interest me."

The Toffees survived relegation by two points last term. Taremi also said he had the chance to join Newcastle United, who finished 11th in the 2021-22 season, last summer.

"I have had an offer from Newcastle but I rejected their offer because we were in the Champions League and I could play against teams like Liverpool, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

"I preferred to stay at Porto because Newcastle were fighting to remain in the Premier League and I didn't think they could qualify to the UCL after their bad season."

Taremi will enter the final year of his contract at the Estadio do Dragao next month. He doesn't boast massive experience in European football, as he has only played four seasons on the continent.

Taremi first signed for a European club in July 2019 as a 27-year-old when he left Qatari club Al-Gharafa for Rio Ave. He was snapped up by Porto the following season after registering 21 goals and five assists in 37 games across competitions.

Former Liverpool player questions Mason Mount's decision to join Manchester United

Liverpool were reportedly keen on signing Mason Mount from Chelsea in the weeks following the end of last season.

Their interest faded notably after Alexis Mac Allister's arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion. In the meantime, Mount will apparently join Manchester United in the coming days.

According to the Times, Manchester United will pay an initial £55 million for Mount. According to former Reds left-back Jose Enrique, the 24-year-old England international would have been better off at Anfield. He tweeted (h/t @Jesanchez3):

"Hi guys - Mount to United? I think he would have fitted in better at Liverpool. Not sure what position he will play under Ten Hag. Is he overrated at £55m?"

Manchester United have Bruno Fernandes to play in the No. 10 role and the Portugal international is almost never dropped from the team. Mount nevertheless could find himself playing the box-to-box role that Christian Eriksen currently plays as a No. 8.

Poll : 0 votes