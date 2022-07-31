OFFICIAL: 23-year-old player leaves Barcelona and joins Celta Vigo

Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle with Celta Vigo for the transfer of defender Oscar Mingueza, subject to a medical and agreement of personal terms.

Mingueza, who can play as centre-back and right-back, rose through the ranks at the La Liga giants before makig his first-team debut in November 2020. The 23-year-old won the Copa del Rey that season.

During his two-year stint at the Camp Nou, Mingueza has made 66 appearances across competitions, registering two goals and five assists. However, the arrival of Andreas Christensen on a free transfer and Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer has seemingly made him surplus to requirements.

According to Barca Blaugranes, Mingueza is now set to join Celta in a deal worth up to €3 million. The defender is expected to sign a four-year contract at the Estadio de Balaidos, where he'll hope to become a regular first-team player. The report adds that Barcelona have a sell-on clause in the deal, although the details are unknown.

Mingueza has also earned one international cap for Spain, making his debut against Lithuania in June last year. He was also included in Spain's preliminary squad for the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Robert Lewandowski looks to lead by example at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in a deal worth up to €50 million this summer. The 33-year-old striker, who's currently with the rest of the squad in the United States in pre-season, is looking to being the difference maker for the team.

He told ESPN:

"Of course, this is a big opportunity to be the person who can lead on the pitch with body language, to show the guys it doesn't matter how many goals we have already scored, we can score even more. To always think positively, always play forward, to try to do something more to push and work even harder than before."

He added:

"Sometimes, it is not exactly the words. What you say is important, but more important is how you show your body language. What you're going to do, what you expect for yourself as well, and that's why I'm ready to be here to show my performance."

Apart from Lewandowski, the Blaugrana have also signed defenders Kounde and Christensen, forward Raphinha and midfielder Franck Kessie this summer as they seek a return to title-winning ways next season.

