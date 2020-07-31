Barcelona sent its fans into a frenzy on social media today with the official launch of the club's away kit for the 2020/21 season. Barcelona has not been the best at kit releases in the past but seems to have hit the nail on the head with a stunning Nike jersey this season.

The new black away kit has shades of gold and is arguably one of Barcelona's best away jersey releases in recent memory. The video on the official Barcelona website shows several Blaugrana superstars sporting the stunning kit.

Barcelona' season has been fairly negative both on and off the pitch but the new away kit seems to have impressed the fans of the club and may well usher in a new era for Barcelona.

The video on Barcelona's official Twitter account features the likes of Lionel Messi, Frenkie de Jong, Lieke Martens, and Gerard Pique. De Jong and Pique are seen sporting Barcelona hoodies that seem destined to become best-sellers for the club.

Earlier this month, Barcelona also launched its home kit with a similar video and the club received positive responses from a large section of its passionate fanbase. The home kit for the 2020/21 season is a throwback to the successes Barcelona enjoyed under Pep Guardiola in 2011.

Barcelona has not worn a black jersey in quite some time. The Catalan giants have blown hot and cold with away kit releases in the past and have copped their fair share of criticism for a few under-par kit designs.

The 2020/21 season's kits, however, are arguably the best thing about Barcelona's year at the moment. All three kits have gone viral on social media and have created ripples among the Barcelona fanbase.

Barcelona's season so far has been marred by instability and several bad decisions. The club's incompetent board has failed to implement a viable sporting project at Barcelona and is likely to lose the elections in 2021.

The biggest names in Barcelona's squad have already voiced their frustrations over the team's performances this season and will have a point to prove in the Champions League next month.

Lionel Messi is yet to sign his new contract and his uncertain future at the club is a massive source of worry for the board and the fans.

Barcelona has a difficult path to the Champions League final and the club's recent form suggests that yet another Lionel Messi masterclass will be an absolute necessity for the club to lift the Champions League trophy this year.

Barcelona is set to host Napoli at the Camp Nou in the second leg of the Champions League round-of-16. Barcelona's trip to Naples resulted in a 1-1 draw and the Catalans hold a slight advantage going into the fixture.

An excruciating tie against Bayern Munich is likely to await Barcelona in the next stage of the competition. The Blaugrana will need a miracle to win the Champions League this season.

